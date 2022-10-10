FAIR HAVEN — It looked like the Fair Haven and Rutland field hockey teams were headed to their second tie of the season, but Slaters senior Alana Williams had different plans for the end of the story.
Williams netted the game-winner with 2:57 left in overtime to give Fair Haven a 2-1 win against rival RHS Monday afternoon.
According to Slaters coach Allison Resnick, a Rutland High graduate, the last time before Monday that Fair Haven beat RHS in a field hockey game was Sept. 12 1991.
"For two years, we've been battling with them," Williams said. "We had two ties (with Rutland) and they came back and beat us last year. We didn't want them to beat us again. This is our home field and we were going to get that W."
The two programs have been fairly evenly-matched over the past couple seasons. Fair Haven has been on the rise and it's made the games a lot more competitive than they would have been a few years ago.
Resnick knew this was a winnable game for her Slaters.
"It's been a winnable game, but it's just been one of those games that's hard to win with the rivalry," Resnick said. "Knowing that it has been so long since beating Rutland, it kind of makes it hard some times. It gets in your head a little bit.
"Today, we started the game thinking today is the day we're going to beat Rutland. It was a totally different mindset going into the game."
Williams' winner was set up by a nice cross from Emilee Higgins. Williams saw her chance and she took advantage of it in front of the goal.
It was fitting that Williams was the one to end the long drought for the Slaters. She has been one of the leaders and a key cog in the resurgence of the program over the last few seasons under Resnick.
"I'm even more impressed with how much she was working this game that she still found the energy to do that," Resnick said. "She stayed composed and found the net. When you're that tired and you're in overtime, it's hard to focus in."
Fair Haven having the chance to bury the game winner didn't look promising in the early going of overtime. Rutland controlled the early stretch of the 10-minute period and put a ton of pressure on the Slaters with a pair of penalty corners.
RHS had its opportunity, but couldn't put it away.
"We had some chances, knocking on the door, but nobody was getting on the weak side post," said Rutland coach Kayla Ploof. "We talk about it all the time. It was definitely a lost opportunity."
Resnick was confident in her defense to hold strong, battling against the RHS pressure.
"They didn't let that get to them," said Resnick about the pressure of Rutland's attack. "That's the mental toughness that we try and instill in them. We talk about how important it is to be disciplined on that. When we have a defensive corner, I'm not worried. I know those girls are prepared and are going to give it their all."
Fair Haven had the better of the attack in the early going of the game. The Slaters outshot RHS 6-2 in the first quarter and found the back of the net.
Off a penalty corner, senior Alexis Murray got a hard shot off from the right side that Rutland goalie Emma Cosgrove stopped, but Higgins was there to put home the rebound on the near post.
"We always talk about winning the second ball and those rebounds. We practice that every single day," Resnick said.
The game went into the half with the Slaters leading 1-0, but Rutland knotted the score with 11:37 left in the third on an Arikka Patorti goal. The goal came on a restart after a foul.
"It lifted the spirits a little bit," Ploof said of the goal.
Rutland (1-9-1) heads up to Hinesburg on Friday to take on CVU.
Fair Haven (6-4-1) has been on a roll as of late. The Slaters are winners of four straight and five of their last six. Fair Haven is at Windsor on Wednesday.
The Rutland monkey is off Fair Haven's back, but it has bigger goals ahead, goals that over the last two years are more attainable than ever.
