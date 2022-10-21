FAIR HAVEN — In a depth-filled Division II playoff race, any advantage a team can get over its opponents is a plus. The Fair Haven football team can rest easy, knowing travel will be easy for its opening playoff game next weekend.
The Slaters solidified a high seed in the D-II state tournament, blowing past rival Poultney 42-8 Friday night at LaPlaca Field.
Fair Haven came in as the heavy favorite against its rivals from 15 minutes down the road, with the Division III Blue Devils coming in winless.
The Slaters didn’t disappoint on Friday, jumping out to a three-touchdown lead in the first quarter and a five-touchdown lead by halftime.
Fair Haven’s possessions weren’t long, but they were mighty. The Slaters’ offense produced quick scores and put Poultney on its back foot from the opening kickoff.
After a Poultney punt on the initial possession of the game, Fair Haven scored in three plays. Junior quarterback Joe Buxton hit Tim Kendall to get into the red zone and two plays later, Carson Babbie was finishing off the drive on a 2-yard touchdown run.
It took the Slaters just five plays to score on their next drive. taking over on the Poultney 30-yard line to open the series.
Another Buxton-Kendall connection got Fair Haven into the red zone and on the next play Kendall toted the ball up the middle for a 13-yard touchdown.
That became the story of the half. The much larger and physical Slaters offensive line opened up hole after hole for those coming out of the backfield.
Buxton was the beneficiary of that on Fair Haven’s third drive where he took a keeper up the middle on the first play of the possession and found pay dirt for a 52-yard score.
Fair Haven added two more scores before the half with Billy Lussier scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run and Buxton connecting with Tim Kendall for a 17-yard touchdown pass.
Buxton put his final touches on the game on the first play of the second half, where he let a 44-yard pass rip to the speedy Kahnai Gill down the right side for Fair Haven’s last touchdown and the final play for the varsity players.
Buxton finished the day with 141 yards passing with the two touchdown passes and the TD rush. Lussier rushed for 61 yards.
Poultney scored its lone touchdown of the game late in the third quarter against the Slaters’ junior varsity players. Jak Anderson took one around the right side for an 8-yard touchdown. Anderson rushed for a team-high 41 yards.
The Blue Devils avoided running time in the fourth quarter with a successful 2-point conversion run by quarterback Tegan Capman.
The Slaters’ JV players got plenty of valuable experience in the second half. Freshman Jonathan Hutchins made the most of his reps, rushing for 45 yards.
Fair Haven forced multiple turnovers in the game. Hutchins recovered a fumble in the second half and Trey Lee picked off a pass that led to Buxton’s touchdown rush in the first quarter.
Fair Haven finishes the regular season at 6-2 and awaits its seeding in the Division II state tournament. Poultney finishes its season at 0-7 and will miss the Division III playoffs.
