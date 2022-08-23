FAIR HAVEN — Football is a game won and lost in the trenches with the big boys on the line doing battle. Fair Haven is confident in what it has up front to get the job done.
"That's the strength of our team. We only lost one (offensive lineman) to graduation," said Slaters coach Jim Hill. "All those guys got a lot of reps last year and a lot of experience."
Senior Cooper Spaulding is back at left tackle and he has put on 25 pounds of muscle, according to Hill.
Senior Frankie Hoover looks to be the left guard, but there is competition for the role. Sophomore Gabe Bache started at center last year as a freshman and continues to be a foundational piece for the future.
Junior Ty Mackie will start at right guard and the most experienced lineman of the bunch senior David Doran plays right tackle.
"We have a veteran group there." Hill said. "That's a good feeling to have as a coach."
The offensive line will be crucial for an offense that has plenty of potential.
Junior Joe Buxton got thrust into the starting quarterback role last season and ran with it. He comes back with a full offseason of being the incumbent starter under his belt.
"Joe has become a good leader. He's shown it in the first week and throughout the summer," Hill said. "He's a worker. It's all we ever ask of him. He certainly still has some growing to do, learning the ins and outs of playing the quarterback position, but compared to where he was this time last year to right now, it's like a totally different kid."
Despite some key graduations, Buxton will have plenty of weapons at his disposal.
Senior Carson Babbie, junior Trey Lee, sophomore Phil Bean are all receivers that will play big roles. Kahnai Gill is a transfer from Hartford, Connecticut that figures to play a slot receiving role that could also entail some running out of the back field.
Juniors Tim Kendall and Billy Lussier will share the load at running back for Fair Haven.
"We're not super deep, but I feel like our top 15 can probably compete with anybody," Hill said.
A lot of players will go both ways and play defense for the Slaters.
"We have a lot of depth along the line, so we'll be able to spell guys when we need to," Hill said.
Babbie, Lee and Gill are going to be big pieces in the secondary. Kendall will play a hybrid role, playing some safety and some outside linebacker depending on the formation.
Outside of them, there's going to need to be some development, but according to Hill, the players have the instincts to learn quickly and get the job done.
Fair Haven is coming off a 3-6 campaign, where it was ousted by eventual state-champion Bellows Falls in the Division II playoffs.
Hill points to Bellows Falls, D-II runner-up Mount Anthony and Brattleboro as teams that could really impress this year in the division, but feels like it could be a dogfight every week with loads of competitive teams across the state.
Colchester and Mount Mansfield both moved down to D-II this year as well, so there's plenty of intrigue for how the season turns out.
Heading into this season, Hill feels this team is well-equipped to compete with the many elite clubs. The experience the younger group got last year should do wonders for their prospects.
"The offseason work has been really good for our guys," Hill said. "A lot of games were in the weight room. I can see the difference in their size.
"We did quite of bit of work together over the summer and I feel like we're already way ahead of where we at this point last year. We have to finetune things and shine some things up."
The fine-tuning continued on Tuesday with a joint practice with Mill River, who is led by a new coach in Phil Hall. They'll scrimmage the Minutemen on Saturday in a four-way scrimmage that also includes Otter Valley and Division I runner-up CVU, being held at Fair Haven.
"That'll be a good test for us," Hill said.
The tests are all to get them ready for Week 1. Fair Haven is at U-32 next Friday to officially kick off the 2022 season.
