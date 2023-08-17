FAIR HAVEN — The first day of high school sports practices brings hope for athletes across the state. Every team is 0-0 and dreams of making it to the state championship stage are at their most vivid.
Fair Haven girls athletes know what it takes to get to that stage. They did it just last fall.
The Slaters girls soccer and field hockey teams are coming off historic seasons, ones where they broke long state championship game droughts. Fair Haven girls soccer made the finals for the first time in 35 years and field hockey snapped a 15-year run.
Neither teams was able to capture the elusive state title, but now that they've tasted the feeling of getting there, they want more.
Thursday's opening day of practices across the state began their journey.
"Our goal is to be right back there," said Fair Haven girls soccer coach Teri Perry. "We have a tough schedule this year, something we did on purpose. We only play four of 14 games against D-III (teams), everything else is up. It's going to be hard, but hopefully, it will prep us for playoffs."
Some new higher-division opponents on the schedule are Mount Abraham and Stratton Mountain School. Fair Haven also added a second game with Division I Mount Anthony, a team that gave the Slaters a big test last fall.
Perry's Slaters were as close you can get to hoisting the trophy. They tied up their final with defending champion Stowe in the closing minute to force overtime, but in the extra period, it didn't go their way. Sarah Hailey's dangerous strikes made sure of it.
The girl who scored that tying goal, Brittney Love, has turned her tassel, but the group coming back to try and get back there is a veteran one, with goal-scoring threats like Lily Briggs, Elizabeth Love and Maddy Perry and defensive stalwarts like goalie Kate Hadwen and outside back Julia Carrara, among other contributors.
"Two years ago, when I started (as head coach), I had five juniors and seniors," coach Perry said. "I have 12 this year. That's a huge difference. Brittney's role as an attacking mid, Ella (Kuehn) as a center back and Holly (Gannon) as a right wing, they were all pretty key pieces, but hopefully someone's ready to step up."
Fair Haven doesn't have rival Rutland on their schedule this year, but will scrimmage them in the preseason. Their other scrimmage is against a strong Windsor squad.
Coach Perry expects her roster to be around 18 girls.
"These girls have shown up, their committed, they were here this summer," coach Perry said. "You can't beat that."
The numbers issue has been something Fair Haven field hockey coach Allison Resnick has wrestled with throughout her tenure as Slaters coach.
This year looks to be a similar story. As of Thursday, Fair Haven had 13 players.
The numbers may be low, but the Slaters have made the most of them, making it to the Division III semifinals two years ago and the final last year, where they fell to Montpelier 1-0.
"I'm not concerned. My percentage of new players is less than it was last year because about half my team was new last year," Resnick said. "Of my new players, I did have some of the girls coming to pick-up over the summer. Today's not even their first day with a stick in their hand, which is good.
Resnick hopes that the middle school being in the same building as the high school will bring more athletes to the team, but realizes that kind of impact will take time.
Fair Haven has progressively risen the profile of the program in recent years, making itself a player when it comes to Division III's elite. Continuing to build on what has been taking place over the last few years is a major focus.
Similar to their girls soccer counterparts that were practicing a little more than a football field away on Thursday, getting back to the championship stage is the goal.
"Just starting out today, you could see the difference between day one of last year or day one of two years ago, even," Resnick said. "They're much more ready to go right off the bat. The turnout I had over the summer for pick-up was the best I've ever had.
"They're so motivated to get back to the finals this year. We want to win. We went our banner on the gym wall."
They were so close to hanging that banner last year. The first shot that Montpelier took in that championship game went in, but Fair Haven was stout the rest of the way.
"We have key players coming back from those (playoff) games," Resnick said. "Like Megan Wetmore scoring her first ever goal in the semifinals, that has just motivated her beyond belief. She's out here working so hard. She just crushed it on her fitness test. I think a lot of that has to do with how far we went last year."
Rising seniors like Jaylena Haley and Emilee Higgins came into their own last year and figure to lead a squad that has championship hopes in 2023.
"Every year, I get nervous about losing big guns, but this year, I'm not at all," Resnick said. "I figured out last year that you just give them a little time. I have girls that are willing to go out there and do what we need to do to win. Those spots that we lost, I have no doubt we have people that fill them."
Fair Haven will be competing in Burr and Burton Academy's Play Day once again this preseason, set to take place on Sunday, Aug. 27.