FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls basketball team has unfinished business.
Nearly every player on the Slaters' roster played in a state championship this fall with the field hockey or girls soccer teams, but both squads ended up coming up just short of their championship goals.
From day one of basketball season, Fair Haven has been on a mission to right that wrong. The Slaters capped their regular season with a dominant 66-38 win against Hartford Saturday afternoon.
"It's a huge motivator for all of us," said Slaters senior Alana Williams, who was on the field hockey team that fell to Montpelier in the state finals in the fall. "We all want to get back there and finish the business that we left in the fall."
Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson feels there is a lot his squad can take out of what they experienced in the fall. They have added experience in pressure-packed situations and that figures to only benefit them in the upcoming playoffs.
"It's a nice piece to have, having kids that have played in a championship game this year," Wilson said. "They're really hungry to hopefully get back to it within the next two weeks."
If Fair Haven wants to get back to the Barre Auditorium, a stage it made eight straight times from 2014 to 2021, it will be on the back of its defense and a patient offensive approach.
It's those two things that allowed the Slaters to break Saturday's regular season finale with the Hurricanes (10-10) wide open.
Fair Haven took the lead on an Izzy Cole 3 to close the first quarter, and after a competitive early stage of the second, the Slaters completely took over.
The Slaters went on a 9-0 run to up their lead to double figures to force Hartford coach Heidi Bushway to call a timeout.
It didn't quell Fair Haven's momentum and the Slaters just kept getting stronger. On the back of five second-quarter 3s, Fair Haven pushed its lead to 15 by halftime.
The Slaters just kept rolling in the second half and had a 30-1 run going, before Paige Trombly buried a pair of free throws with less than a minute to play in the third quarter.
"Defense is something that we work really hard on," Williams said. "Our defense helps our offense become even better."
"After the first quarter, we were really locked in," Wilson said.
A big defensive focus for Fair Haven had to be Hartford's standout freshman Charlotte Jasmin, who has burst onto the scene this winter with her elite play.
Jasmin scored a game-high 26, including an incredible 17 in the fourth quarter with the game well out of reach, but the Slaters did a very good job of keeping her impact minimal during the middle stretch of the game.
"Lily (Briggs) did a really job on her all night," Wilson said. "She gave up some size down in the post area, but she was really good on the perimeter defending her and not giving her too much daylight."
Fair Haven figures such a formidable team come playoff time with how interchangeable its parts are. Any girl can step up on any given night and that was evident in the balanced scoring they had on Saturday.
Briggs and Cole led the charge with 14 points apiece, followed by Brittney Love with 10 and Williams with nine. Alexis Murray and Holly Gannon added six apiece.
Murray, Love, Williams and Briggs all had multiple steals as well.
The Slaters honored their four seniors, Murray, Love, Williams and Gannon, before the game and did them one better by earning the win.
Earning Senior Day wins is nice, but this Fair Haven squad has more important wins in mind.
The Slaters (18-2) have some business to take care of.
