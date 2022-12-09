FAIR HAVEN — In last winter's Division II quarterfinal between the Fair Haven and Mount Abraham girls basketball teams, it was the Eagles throwing the first blow. The Slaters weren't going to let an encore occur Friday night.
Fair Haven got revenge on the team that knocked it out of the D-II playoffs last year, beating Mount Abraham 42-28 in its season opener.
"It's really special that this was our first game," said Fair Haven senior Alana Williams. "It was redemption. We wanted to win more than anything, so it feels good to start the season like this."
Three-point shots from Kate Hadwen and Lily Briggs set the tone to open the first quarter and the Slaters would never trail.
"We talked about getting off to a fast start and I thought we did that," said Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson.
Mount Abraham is the defending D-II state champion and it showed its mettle throughout the game never going away.
The Eagles' best run of play came in the second quarter with how they responded to a Fair Haven run.
The Slaters had jumped out to their biggest lead to that point, up 16 points, in the second quarter, but Mount Abraham clamped down and didn't allow any Fair Haven baskets the rest of the frame, as the Eagles proceeded to go on an 11-0 run.
It was a similar story after the break when the Slaters pushed their lead back to double figures, but Mount Abraham whittled it back down to five,
Kate Hadwen had a pair of layups late in the third that upped the lead to nine heading into the fourth.
Wilson was happy with how his squad responded when the Eagles came back with pressure each time
"We bent a little bit, but we didn't break," Wilson said. "There were some times when we could have broken, but we came up with a big bucket from some key contributors.
"As the game progressed, I thought we did a good job of finding the open person, especially in that third quarter. We played good, solid defense in the second half without fouling."
Defense has long been Fair Haven's calling card and that was the case in the season opener, where five different girls had multiple steals. Arguably nobody was more effective on the defensive end than Williams.
The Slaters lack size, so her role is incredibly important when players drive into the paint. The post player blocked six shots to go along with two steals. She also led the team in scoring with 10 points. Hadwen and Brittney Love added nine points.
"Defense is something we've worked on a lot," Williams said. "We've incorporated some new defense into our play this year and I think that's really going to help us."
Williams is coming off a standout field hockey season, where she was a key cog in Fair Haven advancing to just its second state championship game in program history.
If Friday is any indication, she may have a similar impact on the basketball court this winter.
"(Alana) had some key blocks when we couldn't score during that lull in the second quarter," Wilson said. "She does a good job of picking up that help defense and going vertical. She did a good job defending the rim."
Sophomore post player Mackenzie Griner led Mount Abraham with eight points and racked up seven rebounds.
Wilson stressed to his team after the game to not let the foot off the gas pedal. The Slaters will meet the Eagles in the Mary Canfield Classic next Saturday in Fair Haven.
Last year, the Slaters beat Mount Abraham in their opener then lost the game against the Eagles in the Canfield.
Fair Haven is out to make sure history doesn't repeat itself, the same thing the Slaters were focused on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.