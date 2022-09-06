Reilly Howard was having a conversation a few days ago with Castleton University women's basketball coach Tim Barrett.
"He told me, 'We are on the same level now,'" Howard said.
That resonated with Howard. She was a college basketball coach. Her dream was beginning to take shape.
She got the job late this summer. She is an assistant women's coach at NCAA Division III St. Mary's College of Maryland.
Armed with her undergraduate and Masters degrees from Florida State, she enters this coaching world with big aspirations.
"My ultimate goal is to be a Division I coach of a women's basketball team. I'll get there," Howard said. "I have always been the type to set a goal and to be determined to reach it."
She will pay her dues. Sitting on a Division III bench is something that has her excited just as does that first practice on Oct. 15. She' can't wait.
Howard has already paid some dues. Her time at Florida State around the women's basketball team was a class in itself and she was cramming for every test.
She was a student manager and then a graduate student manager.
She made the position so much more than that. She knew what she wanted and immersed herself in all phases of the Seminoles basketball program.
"It was my whole life in college," Howard said. "I was at every practice, every recruiting tour, every game."
It all began her sophomore year beck at Fair Haven. Fair Haven Union High School graduate Scott Allen was receiving the Pat Summit Trophy as the national women's high school basketball coach of the year. Allen is the coach at Paul VI in Virginia and has his team contending for a national title year in and year out.
He invited Reilly and her family to the ceremony.
She met basketball royalty that night but one group stood out.
"The Florida State coaches were so welcoming," she said.
That was the beginning of a great relationship. It clinched her decision of where to attend school and she absorbed all of the coaching lessons like a sponge.
Fair Haven girls basketball coach Kyle Wilson could see the signs that this might be a career path that Howard would want to navigate.
"Her freshman and sophomore year even, she was an integral part of what we did. She was always adding her thoughts and perspective in practice," Wilson said.
"Everything she added during that time made sense.
"When she was 16 or 17 years old she had aspirations of being a coach.
Howard said she used to whisper to teammates things that she thought the Slaters should be doing during games, hoping that her coach would hear her.
"Coach Wilson was the foundation for everything from when I started this journey. I loved his intensity," Howard said.
"He was a role model for me."
It was a scary summer for Howard. She thought she was headed one place and then there was a coaching change at the college. The new coach wanted to surround herself with her own assistants so Howard was out of a job.
"All of a sudden, I was behind. I spent the whole rest of the summer, applying and interviewing," she said.
She heard it all: We like you, but you don't have the experience. We have someone else in mind.
Finally, she landed at St. Mary's College of Maryland in St. Mary's City, Maryland.
The fit has been about perfect.
"I have only been here a week-and-a-half but it feels like a year, in a good way. It is like a family and my head coach is fantastic," Howard said.
"Her focus is so much on culture — people over athletes. I love that."
Wells College in Aurora, New York plays in the same league, The North Eastern Athletic Conference, giving family and friends from Vermont the best chance to see Howard.
"I am excited about that but not excited about the 8-hour bus ride," Howard said.
Howard played sports at Fair Haven — field hockey, basketball and track and field.
She was a better field hockey player than a basketball player.
"I was a terrible athlete but I loved basketball," Howard said.
She saw a way to make her passion her life's work by committing to learning all of the ins and outs of Xs and Os, recruiting and relating to players.
When Allen suggested to her that she could coach for a living, she sprinted down that path. A new world awaited.
That world becomes real on Oct. 15, the first day of practice.
That is also the day that Florida State hosts Clemson in what could likely be the most important Atlantic Coast Conference football game of the year.
Howard has received numerous invitations to attend the game.
But she knows where she will be that day and it won't be Tallahassee. It will be in a gym for the first step of a very big dream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.