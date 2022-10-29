FAIR HAVEN — Joe Buxton proved to be the quintessential dual threat quarterback but teammate Tim Kendall arguably made the biggest play in Fair Haven's 31-28 victory over Lyndon in Saturday night's Division II quarterfinal football game at LaPlaca Field.
The Slaters were clinging to a 25-22 lead early in the fourth quarter but Lyndon was driving for the go-ahead touchdown. Kendall dislodged the ball from ball carrier Jake Sanville and Fair Haven's Carson Babbie recovered it to halt the drive.
"Honestly, I was just trying to punch the ball out to get it back for our team," Kendall said. "We needed the ball."
Buxton threw for 124 yards and ran for 58 more in a first half that saw the Slaters take a 13-6 lead.
He was only getting warmed up. He completed four of his five passes in the third quarter for another 91 yards and amassed another 124 yards in the fourth quarter alone. It was in that fourth quarter when he tossed a 4-yard TD pass to Trey Lee and a 30-yard scoring strike to Bill Lussier that gave the Slaters some breathing room, 31-22, with 4:38 remaining.
"I know there are a lot of great quarterbacks in the state now but I'll take Joe Buxton over any of them," Fair Haven coach Jim Hill said.
Buxton's quarterback sneak gave the Slaters a 7-0 lead with 8:21 left in the first quarter.
The Vikings were quick to respond. Ashton Gould froze the Fair Haven defense with a nifty fake to Sanville and then took it to the end zone from 26 yards out. The Vikes two-point attempt was stuffed and the Slaters still had a 7-6 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
The Slaters cushioned their lead to 13-6 when Lussier got outside and sped down the sideline 16 yards to the end zone.
Fair Haven took that lead into halftime and it extended it to 19-6 on a 2-yard plunge by Buxton.
The Vikings came to town without their prolific playmaker Cam Berry who was injured the previous week in the 117th meeting between Northeast Kingdom rivals St. Johnsbury and Lyndon but they were not going away.
Lyndon cut the lead to 19-14 on a TD pass and nice catch by Colby Simpson for the two-point conversion.
Babbie then set up the Slaters with a nice kickoff return and four plays later, Buxton flipped his 4-yard TD pass to Lee.
Again, the Vikings responded. Gould connected with Ethan Cheung on a 39-yard scoring strike and Sanville ran it for two points, paring the lead to 25-22 at the end of the third quarter.
Shortly after that, Kendall and Babbie made their big defensive play just when it appeared the Vikings might take their first lead of the night.
"That was a big play," Hill said.
Buxton's 30-yard TD pass looked to have the Slaters with a relatively safe lead at 31-22 with only 4:38 remaining.
But Gould's 27-yard TD run closed it to 31-28 with 1:53 still to play, giving the Vikings a pulse.
The Slaters were able to eat up the clock and the game ended with Buxton taking a knee.
The No. 3 Slaters' semifinal opponent will be No. 2 Mount Anthony. the Slaters and Patriots have not met during the season.
"We know that Mount Anthony is a hell of a team," Hill told his players as they gathered in the middle of the field.
Hill praised Max Kyhill for his role on defense.
"He brings it every night and he is always around the ball," Hill said of the sophomore defensive end.
"And Nate Jones had a strong game tonight."
The Slaters will take a 7-2 record to Mount Anthony. The Patriots are also 7-2.
No. 6 Lyndon completes its season at 3-5.
Buxton's cousin Tyler Buxton has a Vermont Football Gatorade Player of the Year plaque while playing for Middlebury Union High School a couple of years ago.
Joe is only a junior and just might get his own Gatorade accolade some day.
Right now, there is something he covets far more than that and the quest begins Friday in Bennington on MAU's Spinelli Field.
