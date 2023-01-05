FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls basketball team can lull opponents to sleep with its patient offense. The Slaters are never afraid to work the ball around and find the perfect time to strike.
Fair Haven did that all night long in a 41-27 victory against Division I Burr and Burton Academy Thursday night.
"Coach always says give up a good shot for a great shot," said Slaters sophomore Kate Hadwen. "Everybody on the team contributed good passes. We were moving the ball around. (BBA) is very good defensively, so we really had to work around that."
"We didn't hunt for shots," said Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson. "We stayed within our offense and we didn't force things."
That patience was on full display right out of the gate where the Slaters jumped out to a seven-point lead by the end of the first quarter. Lily Briggs capped that quarter with a great drive to the basket in the closing seconds, built off of Fair Haven's approach.
The Slaters led nearly the whole game, but BBA didn't go away and responded nicely after a rough opening quarter. The Bulldogs cut the early deficit to four points at one point in the second, getting a boost from senior guard Nevaeh Camp, who recently returned to the team.
Fair Haven went into the half up eight points on the back of its 3-point shooting. The Slaters' touch from long range was a big factor in them creating separation.
When BBA had cut the deficit to four in the second quarter, Fair Haven's next three baskets came from deep with Hadwen, Izzy Cole and Elizabeth Love burying treys.
It was the 3-point game that helped Fair Haven put the game away in the fourth as well when the Bulldogs were within 10 points. Hadwen buried two more 3s, Cole hit another and Alexis Murray banked one in.
BBA did what it could to hang around with 3s from Ainerose Souza and Sadie Stefanak, but the deficit would be too much to overcome.
"We've been working on our 3-point shooting, so I'm glad it showed tonight," Hadwen said.
Cole led Fair Haven with 14 points, followed by 12 from Hadwen.
BBA's scoring was balanced with Camp and Josie Powers both scoring seven points. Stefanak had six and Souza had five. Amelia Tobin only had two points on a pair of free throws, but was a force on the boards.
BBA moved up to Division I this season, but that hasn't impacted the rivalry between the Bulldogs and the Slaters. They both competed in Fair Haven's Mary Canfield Holiday Invitational earlier in the season, but didn't compete against each other, with the matchups pre-determined.
Both clubs came out of that showcase with spotless records, so excitement for Thursday's matchup surely built.
"We really look forward to hard games like these," Hadwen said. "It gets us ready for playoffs because playoffs isn't a walk through type of deal."
The Bulldogs (6-2) won't have to wait very long to get their next shot at Fair Haven (8-0). The Slaters travel to Manchester for a rematch on Wednesday.
Before then, BBA is at U-32 on Saturday and Fair Haven is at Mount Anthony on Monday.
