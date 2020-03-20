Harwood girls basketball coach Tom Young had to confirm that the message he received was legitimate.
The man on the other end of the message was longtime ESPN SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt and he wanted to feature the Highlanders and their Division II co-champion Fair Haven in his ‘Senior Night’ segment at the end of the midnight edition of the show.
With so many high school and college athletes having their championship dreams and seasons ripped out of their hands, Van Pelt has been shedding light on lesser-known athletes, keeping a keen eye out for those who deserve recognition.
He clearly found it in a pair of schools right here in Vermont.
Young took to Twitter Thursday morning with a photo of Harwood celebrating a berth in the state title game.
He adorned his tweet with #SeniorNight. He went on to detail how the team transformed over the past few seasons to where they were this year as D-II co-champions.
“The photo really captures women in sports and their determination,” said Young about the photo he sent.
Van Pelt responded to Young late in the business day, saying this in reply.
“THIS is what the whole segment is about. The joy in that image is perfect. This will close #SeniorNight tonight.”
And close, it did.
Fast forward to the midnight SportsCenter and the two schools got their moment of recognition at the end of the 2-minute, 29-second segment.
Displaying the photo Young had sent that morning, Van Pelt went on to talk about how it was “perfect and it’s why sports are better than anything else.” He noted how the expressions on the girls faces told the story.
It was the Harwood’s first state championship appearance since 1980 and eventually became their only state title in program history.
“It was cool for everyone. We’re trying to find ways to honor the kids for their hard work,” Young said. “I know it’s the same for Fair Haven. The whole community and the support we got throughout the run, it was so nice.”
Van Pelt recognized the unbeaten 23-0 season Fair Haven was riding heading into the final.
“It was very special for our team,” said Slaters coach Kyle Wilson. “I saw (the segment) on social media. I grew up as a sports junkie watching SportsCenter, so it was cool to see our team recognized like that.”
“We have so much respect for Fair Haven and what they’ve accomplished,” Young said.
Young talked about how he’s gotten tons of messages from parents about the segment and that the kids found it pretty cool to make it on ESPN. He described his Facebook feed as “nuts” Friday morning.
When the Highlanders’ four seniors were freshmen, Harwood went 0-20. As seniors, they were 20-3 and champions.
“The first year our closest loss was by about 24 points. Everyone had to be patient,” Young said. “I said I needed three to four years to build the program. There were bumps here and there, but we made it through them.”
In a time when there is so much uncertainty in these kids’ lives and sports in general, small glimpses of hope like last night’s can be a pick-me-up.
“It’s a very difficult time for everybody,” Wilson said. “This was an uplifting moment for our school, our community and our basketball team. Hopefully, when we get back to work, we can use it as incentive for next year.”
With multiple key pieces coming back, a three-peat isn’t out of the question for the Slaters. With plenty of returners in their own right, the Highlanders could be right there with them.
For the seniors of both teams, who won’t get the chance to compete for that championship glory next winter, moments like this can provide pause to think about what they’ve accomplished.
To Fair Haven’s Kerigan Disorda, Hailey Taylor, Theresa Culpo and Kyleigh Grenier and Harwood’s Kennedy Wimble, Ella Gannon, Ashlyn Carst and Mia Cooper, this one went out to you.
SVP puts it best.
“This image is who those seniors are forever, frozen in time and in victory. There are worse things to remember about your Senior Night.”
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
