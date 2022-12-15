FAIR HAVEN — MCI or Verizon never took long distance to an art form quite the way that the Fair Haven girls basketball team did in the first quarter of Thursday night's 59-31 victory over Otter Valley in the Mary Canfield Holiday Invitational.
The Slaters scored all of their 21 points in the opening quarter on seven 3-point field goals. Lily Briggs canned three of the long-distance shots and Brittney Love and Kate Hadwen two each.
The marksmanship gave the Slaters a 21-8 cushion after those opening eight minutes.
"We had not really been hitting our perimeter shots. This was a good warm-up for us to start hitting our 3s," Hadwen said.
Briggs finished with 15 all on five 3-pointers and Love added 13 with three treys. Hadwen followed with eight points.
Fair Haven freshman Victoria Kelly won't forget the night. She netted her first varsity points.
Elena Politano led the 0-3 Otters with 12 points and Matelin LaPorte tossed in six.
The Slaters built the lead to 38-13 by halftime and had nine of their 12 3-point field goals in the bank by that time.
Love had a scintillating all-round game with seven rebounds, five assists and five steals to go with her 13 points.
"We had some real good opportunities (for 3-pointers) with some real clean looks," Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said.
The matchups in the Mary Canfield Holiday Invitational are predetermined so the Slaters will meet Mount Abraham, a team that lost in the evening's first game, 41-33 to Burr and Burton Academy.
Burr and Burton will meet Otter Valley at 1 p.m. on Saturday followed by the Fair Haven-Mount Abe clash.
BBA had a 19-12 lead over Mount Abe at halftime and kept the Eagles at arm's length the rest of the way.
Julia Decker led the Bulldogs with 12 points. Ainerose Souza added nine more.
Leading Mount Abe were Maia Jensen and Louisa Painter with eight points apiece.
"We went over our press breaker. I thought we did a decent job of breaking their press," BBA coach Erin Mears said.
""And I thought we played good defense."
The Bulldogs are off to a 3-0 start but Mears knows that the challenges will be imposing this season with BBA having moved up to Division I.
But and the Bulldogs are not thinking beyond the Division II Otters at this point.
Fair Haven has already beaten Mount Abraham once this season but Wilson knows the Slaters will have to work for it to get another against the team from Bristol.
"They will run their stuff well and they will be very well prepared," Wilson said of the Eagles. "They are a team that will play hard until the end."
NOTES: Official Craig Pettis, in the gym as a spectator, posed the question as to whether a high school team in Vermont has ever opened the season by playing three straight road games in the same gym. That will be the case for Mount Abe on Saturday. ... Mears scored 1,081 points for Arlington Memorial High School from 2003 through 2006. ... The event is played in honor of the late Mary Canfield who was a Fair Haven Union High School booster club president and tireless worker on behalf of not only Slater sports but also the Fair Haven Post 49 American Legion baseball program.
