FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven football team knows where it wants to be on Saturday, Nov. 11: 22 Stratton Road in Rutland a.k.a. Rutland High School.
The Slaters want to be competing for the Division II state championship on that mid-November day at Alumni Field.
It's a game Fair Haven hasn't reached since 2018, where the Slaters lost to Burr and Burton Academy in a record-breaking offensive day for the Bulldogs.
With a veteran group coming back for the 2023 season, hopes of returning to that stage have never been more viable for Fair Haven.
"We have a little more expectations this year with the fact that we had such good success last year," said Fair Haven coach Jim Hill. "We didn't lose much to graduation. We really want to compete. Nov. 11 is our goal. It's our goal every year, but even more so this year because we have a team I feel can get there."
It all starts at the quarterback position where senior Joe Buxton is as experienced as they come. Buxton took over the gig midway through his sophomore season and really broke out as a junior last year.
"Sixteen starts under his belt is very important because not only has the game slowed down for him, but he's also able to coach guys up on the field," Hill said.
"He's making a lot of the calls for the line at the line of scrimmage. It's refreshing in the fact that we can just go out there and call plays and watch them execute.
Protecting the quarterback is so important, especially when you have a quarterback as dynamic as Buxton, who can dice you up in different ways.
Fair Haven lost a few starters on the offensive line, most notably right tackle David Doran, but there is a lot of experience returning up front.
Juniors Alex Messer and Ty Ferguson are guys that weren't full-time starters last year, but got plenty of time. They figure to fill in the roles on the left side of the offensive line.
"They're not newbies. They have a lot of varsity experience under their belt," Hill said.
Junior Gabe Bache is back at center, having started at the position since he was a freshman. Senior Ty Mackie, at right guard, is another lineman going into his third year as a starter. Junior Gabe Barrows is the leader in the clubhouse for the right tackle position, but there is plenty of competition.
Senior Trey Lee leads a pass-catching group that only lost Carson Babbie from last year's squad.
"Trey is a mismatch for teams on the outside with his quickness," Hill said. "He runs crisp routes and he catches everything thrown his way."
Junior Phil Bean returns at tight end with his imposing size. Senior Tim Kendall is a guy who can fill a bunch of different roles, whether in the back field or as a receiver.
"Tim is one of those guys that we have to get the ball to because he's a heck of an athlete for us," Hill said.
Max Kyhill will fill a role as a lead blocker at fullback and could also get out in the flat to catch the ball. Konner Savage, Brennan Hayes and Adam Williams are also pass-catching targets.
Senior Billy Lussier figures to lead the backfield, a role he filled nicely last year.
Hill talks about physicality as being a major piece of the Slaters' identity, especially on the defensive end of the field.
"We want to be the most physical team every time we step on the field," Hill said. "You can out-finesse teams at times, but nine times out of 10, the team that's the most physical wins football games.
"We're going to be an aggressive-style defense. We want to to dictate play on defense."
Fair Haven had a joint practice with Division III contender Mill River on Tuesday and have a four-way scrimmage with Middlebury, CVU and Otter Valley on Friday.
The Slaters open the season at rival Poultney on Sept. 2 and have their home opener on Sept. 8 against a Mount Anthony team that knocked them out of the D-II playoffs last fall.
There are a lot of contenders who want the Division II crown. The defending champion MAU has moved up to D-I, so the division is wide open. Bellows Falls is a regular on State Championship Saturday and there are a lot of teams that want to reach that level as well.
Fair Haven is certainly one them.