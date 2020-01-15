MIDDLEBURY — The Fair Haven boys basketball sustained its perfect record with a 44-41 win against the Middleburry Tigers.
The Slaters got off to a slow start, trailing by eight points after the first. They managed to rally and tie the game at 26 at the half.
The game stayed close going into the fourth, with Middleburry leading by three points. The Slaters continued to move the basketball, however, and they reclaimed the lead and claimed the win.
Kohlby Murray was the top scorer for Fair Haven with 13 points, followed by Joey Gannon with 11 points.
Middlebury’s Michael Kaufmann and Tyler Buxton scored 13 and 11 points respectively as well.
Fair Haven improves to 10-0 and plays again Friday at 7 p.m., hosting Springfield.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSJ 44, Arlington 27
The Mount Saint Joseph Mounties defeated Arlington 44-27 in girls basketball action Wednesday night.
The Mounties controlled their court the entire game as they lead 21-10 at the half. Coach Bill Bruso cited strong pressure against the Eagles as the main factor to his team’s win.
Jillian Perry recorded 14 points for MSJ. Teammate Tiana Galipo posted 11 points, while Bella Paquin scored nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Schuylar Nolan lead Arlington in scoring with nine points.
The Mounties improve to 6-2 and play again Friday at 7 p.m. when they host White River Valley.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Colchester/Burlington 4, Rutland 0
BURLINGTON — The Rutland girls hockey team ran into a tough Colchester/Burlington team and came out with a 4-0 loss.
“We couldn’t generate any offense,” said Raiders coach Dirk Steupert. “They are one of the best teams in the state.”
Rutland falls to 4-5 and plays Wednesday at home against Stowe.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UMass Boston 84, CU 48
BOSTON — While the UMass Boston women lost its game earlier to Castleton, the UMass men defeated the Spartans 84-48 Wednesday night.
A three-pointer from Michael Boyd put the Beacons on the board first. Teammates Charles Mitchell and Dasan Cinelli helped extend the lead to seven before Castleton called a timeout.
Successful layups gave Castleton a break, but the Beacons kept answering with more baskets from the three-point line.
A jump shot by Igor Almeida narrowed the gap to one point, but the Spartans could not make it over the hump.
A couple 3-pointers by Cinelli and Mariano Rodriguez widened the gap to double digits. Although Remy Brown gave the Spartans some breathing room with shots from the charity line, UMB continued to pull away, and a last-second three-pointer by Mitchell brought the Beacons’ lead to 18 at the half.
UMB continue to dominate going into the second half, and Castleton could not penetrate its defense. The Beacons went on a 13-point run before Demauriaye Smith ended it with a layup.
Castleton continued to persevere, but UMB widened its lead to 36 points. Both teams scored the same amount of points in the second half as they did in the first.
Mitchell was the top scorer of the game with 34 points and went 8-for-16 from the 3-point line. Cinelli followed his teammate with 17 points.
Smith lead Castleton in scoring with nine points and four rebounds.
The Spartans drop to 1-14 and host Western Connecticut Saturday at 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Castleton 57,
UMass Boston 53
BOSTON — Castleton defeated the UMass Boston women’s basketball team 57-53 Wednesday night in Little East play.
The Spartans took command early in the game, outscoring the Beacons 20-7 in the first quarter.
Down 15 points going into the second, free throws and a 3-pointer by Joie Grassi began UMB’s attempt to narrow the gap. Grassi and teammate Jalani Jackson helped bring the deficit to two, but as they scored, the Spartans answered.
More free throws made by Grassi briefly put UMB in the lead early in the fourth, but Castleton’s Alexis Quenneville responded with a three-pointer to help Castleton reclaim the lead.
Fouls against the Spartans proved costly, as Grassi and Jackson gave UMB a two-point advantage. A layup by Castleton’s Emilee Bose tied it at 53 in the final minute of play.
A layup by put the Spartans up before UMB called a timeout. A foul on Tahjai Mazyck proved stunted the Beacon’s chances, however, and Quenneville put away two shots from the charity line to seal it for the Spartans.
Bose lead the Spartans in scoring with 20 points and seven rebounds. Quenneville followed with 14 points and four rebounds.
Grassi was the top scorer of the game with 22 points and nine rebounds.
Castleton improves to 9-5 and returns to Glenbrook Saturday to host Western Connecticut at 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 1, Becker 0
WORCESTER, Mass. — Castleton completed its series of road games Wednesday night with a 1-0 win against the Becker Hawks.
The game was scoreless after the first period. Nicolle Trivino finally put the puck past Becker’s goalie to put Castleton on the board late in the second.
The Hawks pulled their goalie with one minute left to play, but a checking penalty on Brandi Lee brought both teams back to five skaters each.
Although the Spartans could not capitalize on their power play, missing the net with wide shots, they skated away with the shutout.
Trivino scored the lone goal of the game. Alexis Kahm made 25 saves for the Spartans.
Amber Lee made 30 saves for the Hawks.
Castleton improves to 9-7-1. The Spartans have a week off before they hit the ice next Friday at 4 p.m. when they host #3 Norwich.
