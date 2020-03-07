BARRE - One thing about this Fair Haven boys basketball team is that the Slaters really don't care who scores and often don't know where the ball is going to end up. They grind and grind and then go for the opening.
So when Joey Gannon's one-hander in the lane went in to eventually win Saturday's championship game, coach Bob Prenevost shied away from taking credit for the play's design.
"I'm not smart enough," he quipped moments after Fair Haven's 53-52 victory over Montpelier in a wild Division II final Saturday at Barre Auditorium.
"It's just the way it worked out."
It was 51 apiece after Montpelier's Leo Riby-Williams scored on a power move along the baseline with 59 ticks left.
The Slaters brought the ball downcourt and began probing and rather than one of their three heralded guards getting the shot the ball wound up in Gannon's hands the athletic 6-foot-5 senior scored from 10 feet out.
It was a rare game when a team stood up and smacked the Slaters back after they had been smacked. And when Fair Haven smacks you, you usually stay down.
Not the Solons.
"We knew they were a good team. I tip my hat to them," said Slaters senior Aubrey Ramey after his 10-point, five-rebound performance.
"We knew from the start of the season we had a special team. After last year (a year with some team conflict that followed the squad to the end of the year) everybody was worried about us. We came back and had a whole different mentality. We were ready to win and that's the only mentality and that says a lot about a team like this."
There was plenty of drama after the winning basket by Gannon, who had a huge game with eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
Fair Haven's Kohlby Murray and Gannon both had 1-and-1s to extend the lead but missed the front ends. Then, after missing an off-balance shot in the lane Williams (19 points, 11 rebounds) was fouled with four seconds left. He made one freebie but missed the second, grabbed his own rebound and with time slipping away, threw up a prayer from the baseline that missed long and touched off a Slaters celebration.
Fair Haven, the top seed, finished the year with eight straight wins and a 23-1 record.
No. 3 Montpelier ended at 20-4.
"In my mind and a lot of people's minds they represented their school and community with class and they did it all year," Solons coach Nick Foster said. "In a lot of people's minds they are champions without a trophy."
Zack Ellis led the Slaters with 17 points and freshman guard Sawyer Ramey had 15.
Montpelier sophomore guard Jonah Cattaneo had his nine points in the second half, when Tyler Ricker (eight), Nathan LaRosa (seven) and Ben Gambill (seven) went scoreless.
The game was everything it was billed to be, with two hard-charging, intense squads going up and down before a near-capacity crowd for all 32 minutes. No breaks.
Both teams tried to break away and were repeatedly reeled back in. The Slaters led 5-0 in the first period and 43-34 midway through the third, only to be caught in the fourth period.
But it wound up being Fair Haven's second title in three years and the third for Prenevost, who was coaching grandsons Aubrey and Sawyer.
"Relief," he said of his reaction. "And happiness, to have two grandsons play on a state championship and me being a part of it.
"These are tremendous kids. I can't say enough about this program. These kids work hard and it's a thrill to be around them. The community should be proud of them."
It was tied after one period after the Solons rebounded from the 5-0 deficit.
"We knew it would be tough to fight back against their guard play but we did, we caused some turnovers and got back in it," said Foster.
"They're tough. They're exactly what we thought they would be. Gannon made a tough shot down the stretch and the (Aubrey) Ramey kid a couple times. … those were big shots."
Aubrey Ramey, who rarely shoots, found himself in position several times and knocked down treys, as did Ellis, Sawyer Ramey and Murray. Ricker, and Cattaneo led the Solons with a pair apiece.
Murray, who had 30 points in the semifinals, scored from 28 feet at the first-period buzzer.
Fair Haven had a 32-30 lead at the half after Sawyer Ramey's pretty feed to set up his brother's layup.
There were three ties and six lead changes in the first half.
Cattaneo, the revered Solons sophomore, heated up from 3 range at the end of the third to rally the Solons to within 45-42, then two layups, the second ending up as a three-point play, by Riby-Williams created the first of two ties in the final session.
Saturday was an extra-special day for the Ramey family and the sons of Castleton softball coach and Slaters alum Eric Ramey.
In addition to the grandfather connection, it was the fourth state title for Aubrey Ramey (two in basketball, one each in baseball and football). and now the younger Ramey has his first championship.
Aubrey Ramey is also the ace pitcher on the Slaters baseball team so he's got one more go at the brass ring.
"To finish up my high school career ... to win it with my grandfather one time and win it with my brother, and my dad on the sidelines. I can't describe it," he said.
"It never gets old."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.