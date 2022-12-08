Emma Eckler is one busy winter sports athlete. The Mount St. Joseph Academy student is on her school’s ski team and also bowls for Fair Haven Union High School.
“It’s not as bad as I thought it would be because the two sports are on different days,” Eckler said.
She obviously loves both sports but bowling is her favorite.
“I have been bowling since before I could walk,” Eckler said.
And speaking of being busy, the Rutland Bowlerama will be a beehive of activity on Saturday with the Fair Haven team hosting the Holiday Classic.
All 12 high school bowling teams in the state will be competing in the event at the Bowlerama — Enosburg, Essex, Burlington, South Burlington, Craftsbury, Twinfield-Cabot, Randolph, White River Valley, Hartford, Windsor, Brattleboro and Fair Haven.
Craftsbury and Twinfield-Cabot are new to the high school bowling fraternity this season.
Marion Pickielnok is Fair Haven’s new coach, taking the reins from Vern Seaver.
She brings an emphasis on converting spares to the Slaters’ practices. They spend anywhere from 20 to 45 minutes at each practice on spare shooting only.
The Slaters boast seven varsity players. Three of them are seniors — Josh Kennedy, Keenan Donaldson and Adain Robertson.
Juniors are Mackenzie Balch and Ash Kennett.
Eckler and Korben Hayes are sophomores.
Eli Donaldson is an eighth grader and is classified as a JV bowler.
The Slaters will have eight regular season matches.
The postseason consists of an individual state competition where the top 32 bowlers roll off for the honor. That will be held at Rutland’s Bowlerama.
Twin City Lanes in Barre will again be the site for the state championship for the teams. The Slaters are the defending state champions.
Seniors then have the option of competing in the Twin State Match against senior high school bowlers from New Hampshire at Maple Lanes in Claremont, New Hampshire.
The Slaters have been practicing since Nov. 28 and Pickielnok said the improvement has been impressive.
They return a lot of bowlers from last year and have athletes new to the team with Eckler and Eli Donaldson.
“They have added a lot to our team,” Pickielnok said.
“McKenzie has really stepped up. In fact, everyone has stepped up 100% from last year,” Pickielnok said.
As the Slaters were going through practice on Thursday in preparation for Saturday’s 12-team event, North Clarendon’s Jonathan Wilbur was working behind the counter at the Bowlerama. Perhaps the top bowler in Vermont, Wilbur is the proud owner of 151 300 games.
They did not have high school bowling when Wilbur was a student at Mill River Union High School.
“I would have loved it,” Wilbur said.
Pickielnok lives in Reading just around the corner from the Jenne Farm, the most photographed barn in Vermont. Some say it is the most photographed farm in North America, attracting shutterbugs far and wide, particularly in autumn when the hillsides explode with reds, oranges, golds and yellows.
Pickielnok feels the Slater bowling team is a pretty picture in its own right.
They know there will be pressure to defend the state title. It is a challenge the Slaters welcome.
