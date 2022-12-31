FAIR HAVEN — Mat time is so important for wrestlers. The more repetitions they have in competition, the better they'll fare when the matches mean the most come state championship season.
"You can improve by doing drilling and working on those skills, but I see kids that when it comes to a match, they let it go," Fair Haven coach Scott Shaddock said, of the importance of competition.
"It's about using the matches to your favor. How is the set up going to be, how is the escape going to be, how are my pinning combinations going to work.
"It's about how the kids improve throughout the season. They don't ask you your record when they put the gold medal around your neck."
Vermont high school wrestlers have gotten plenty of mat time this week. On Wednesday and Thursday, many of the state's best were in Middlebury competing in the 50th annual Hubie Wagner Invitational, which was won for the first time in 35 years by Otter Valley.
A handful of the state's wrestling teams were back in action on Saturday for the New Year's Eve tradition of the Slater Duals hosted by Fair Haven.
From Vermont, Fair Haven, Mill River, Mount Anthony, Springfield and Colchester competed, while New York State was represented by Oneonta and Granville.
Each team got five dual meets to compete in with matches starting at 9 a.m. and concluding a little before dinner time.
Fair Haven and Mill River, both smaller teams, combined for the day.
After a pair of Fair Haven/Mill River forfeits against Colchester in their opening dual, state runner-up Trey Lee put his side on the board with a first-period pin of Aiden Perren at 126 pounds.
Fair Haven/Mill River picked up another win at 220 pounds with Colton DeLong pinning Owen Fullerton in the second period.
Lee fell by decision in his match against Oneonta, but some of his teammates shined.
At 145 pounds, Liam Robinson picked up a second period pin and Paityn DeLong followed with a third-period pin at 152 pounds. Paityn DeLong had fallen behind 4-1 in the first period, but battled back with five points in the second period.
Gabe Bache picked up the third and final contested win of the match for Fair Haven/Mill River, earning a first-period pin against Darren Rose.
One of the big matches of the day was the rematch between Lee and Granville's Quinn Johnson. The two had met in the finals of the Hubie Wagner on Thursday and on that day Johnson was the victor by pin fall.
Lee got his revenge on Saturday, showing tons of emotion after beating Johnson in a hard-fought match that ended by decision.
Robinson picked up another win for Fair Haven/Mill River at 145 pounds, getting a third-period pin.
Mount Anthony, the national-record 33-time defending state champions, were dominant in the dual against Fair Haven/Mill River.
Robinson lasted into the third period against Shawn Gassaway, but lost by technical fall. Paityn DeLong also lasted into the third period, but lost by pin fall. Lee battled into the third period against Alex Perez, but ended up getting pinned.
Colton DeLong had the lone Fair Haven win in the dual, beating Carson Herzfeld by pin fall.
One of the final duals of the day was between Fair Haven/Mill River and Springfield and it ended in a 36-36 tie.
Fair Haven/Mill River had the better of the contested matches in a very competitive dual.
Mill River's Ethan Patch won at 195 pounds by first-period pin fall. Cole Wright got the points back for the Cosmos with a second-period pin of Colton DeLong.
Dillan Lacasse gave Lee a tough matchup at 126, but struggled to score points. Lee put the match away with a third-period pin.
Springfield's David Rigney was leading in points against Robinson, but Robinson found a way to get a pin in the third period.
Paityn DeLong beat Amon Chumba with a second-period pin at 152 and Mill River's Taylor Patch did the same to Abby Williams in the first period at 160.
Brayden Rumrill beat Jaden Harrington by pin fall at 170 for Springfield and Bache got a pin to cap the dual at 182 pounds.
In Springfield's first match of the day against Oneonta, the Cosmos didn't find a ton of success, but among matches that were contested, they earned a victory at 152 pounds with Amon Chumba and at 285 pounds with Cole Wright.
Chumba outlasted Brighton Logue for a hard-fought decision victory. Wright got a pin of Mason Rehme.
Springfield picked up a pair of forfeit wins against Granville. Quinn Johnson and Dillan Lacasse had the best battle of the dual at 126. The match pushed into a third period with Johnson ahead and the Golden Horde standout held on for a decision victory.
The Cosmos pushed multiple matches into second periods following Lacasse's loss, but more often that not, fell by pin.
Lacasse bounced back in the Colchester dual, earning a second-period pin against Aiden Perren. Wright also won a match for Springfield, getting a pin against an independent wrestler.
Up next for Springfield was MAU and the Patriots flexed their muscles as the standard-bearers of Vermont high school wrestling.
Lacasse gave Alex Perez a test at 126, but didn't pick up any points until the third period and fell by major decision. MAU rattled off seven straight pins from there until Wright continued his hot day. earning an incredibly quick pin on Skylar Francis at 285.
The Cosmos' Noah Markwell followed it with a dominant performance of his own, earning a technical fall against Aaron Collette.
Wright has state-championship aspirations. His second-place finish at the Hubie Wagner was evidence of that, as was Saturday's effort.
"Cole is the captain. He's been doing this his whole life," said Springfield assistant coach John Stafford. "He's our anchor at heavyweight."
The Cosmos were fourth at the Hubie Wagner earlier in the week. Each year, the team has taken a step forward and they want to continue that ascension.
The event ended well in time for everyone in attendance to enjoy their New Year's Eve. The Slater Duals, now in their 31st year, are still going as strong as ever.
"It seems to be working because people keep coming," Shaddock said.
