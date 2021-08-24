FAIR HAVEN — Playing your best football heading into the playoffs is what every team across the state hopes for.
The Fair Haven football team expects to be doing just that come the October playoff push.
But in the late days of August, where every team is just getting their football legs under them, it’s all about development.
“We have a very young team, especially on the offensive line. It’s going to take us a while to where I want us to be,” said Fair Haven coach Jim Hill. “I have confidence that we’re going to get there. I feel like by Week 4 we’ll be a really good football team.
“Our skill guys I feel very comfortable with, but it’s just going to take us awhile to develop our offensive line.”
Football is often won in the trenches with the big boys up front doing their job at a high level. The trenches didn’t exist last year with the 7-on-7 pass-only, touch football game, so every team is needing to shore up potential issues at that position.
Fair Haven will have junior David Doran leading the way on the line, but he’s surrounded by guys with little to no varsity experience.
“David has been taking those younger guys and guys in class and being a good leader for them,” Hill said. “Offensive line, other than quarterback, is the hardest position to play. There’s so much to know. The rules change by who you play each week and which front you’re blocking.”
“(David) is super important,” said senior Luke Williams. “He has to teach our younger kids how to block. They don’t understand it just yet, but when they do understand it, we’re going to be a force.”
The Slaters did drills during Monday’s practice with their first team defense against their scout team offense and then their first team offense against their scout team defense and in both instances the defense shined, according to Hill.
“It’s going to take time. You don’t wake up and become an offensive lineman,” Hill said. “It takes longer for offensive linemen to gel.”
Doran will play left tackle, playing a big role in protecting quarterback Sawyer Ramey’s blindside. Beside him, junior Bill Lawrence will play guard. Junior Joe Notte and sophomore Ty Mackey are guys that will fill roles at center, while Mackey can also play guard.
Mackey has experience playing tackle football with the Junior Spartan program.
Junior Cooper Spaulding and freshman Alex Messer could fill out the right side of the line. Ryan Duby is a converted tight end now playing offensive line and senior Josh Williams is another player who should find a role on the line.
“When we get into the thick of things, we’ll have seven guys, where we’ll find five out the seven guys,” Hill said.
The line will need to be effective protecting Ramey, who was impressive in the 7-on-7 game, but will be dealing with pass rush for the first time as the starter under center.
Hill loves what he has around Ramey at the skill positions. Fair Haven lost a handful of skill players, most notably Shrine Bowl player Kohlby Murray, but there’s still plenty to serve as weapons for Ramey.
“Kohlby is a once every couple decade type of athlete,” Hill said. “Saying that, we’re pretty loaded at the skill positions.”
Senior wideout Wyatt Cusanelli is fast with good hands and a good route runner, according to Hill. Senior Matt Heibler is a great route runner as well, playing on the opposite side of Cusanelli.
Senior tight end Luke Williams is another incredibly reliable piece.
“Luke is 6-foot-3, 185 (pounds) and runs real well,” Hill said.
Sam Barber will be a nice piece playing in the slot for Fair Haven. Carson Babbie is another receiving target.
Reilly Flanders will get the bulk of work in the backfield. A standout track athlete as well, Flanders has speed.
“Reilly’s) a burner and a big kid too,” Hill said. “He’s going to be that North, South, in between the tackles runner for us.”
Tim Kendall will also see time at running back.
“We’re looking to roll out of the pocket a lot and let our skill guys make plays,” Ramey said.
Defensively, the Slaters normally run a 3-4 defense, but often pinch in their linebackers.
Luke Williams and Flanders will play on the edge.
“We have two big, athletic kids on the edges. We’re going to tough to get outside on,” Hill said.
Doran, Notte, Duby and Josh Williams will play crucial roles on the defensive line.
“We’re pretty big in the front three, which allows us to be fast in the backfield.” Hill said.
Fair Haven has some youth at the linebacker position, but will be especially strong in the secondary with guys like Ramey, Heibler, Cusanelli, Barber, Babbie and Trey Lee.
The Slaters will be tested right off the bat, hosting Division I powerhouse Middlebury the opening Friday night, Sept. 3.
“Being able to compete with them is a big deal,” Ramey said. “They are one of the best teams in D-I, always.”
