FAIR HAVEN — When the lights are the brightest, a team looks to its most experienced players to lead the charge.
Junior Sawyer Ramey and senior Brandon Eastman certainly fit the role for the No. 4 seed Fair Haven boys basketball team and the duo played a crucial role in the Slaters' 78-44 win against No. 13 Otter Valley in a Division II playdown Tuesday night.
Ramey dominated the first half and Eastman made his presence felt in a big way after the break.
Ramey scored 24 points in the first half, finishing with 31 and hitting six 3s, despite playing limited minutes in the second half.
The junior has been on a special kind of a roll of late. In five of his last seven outings, Ramey has scored 25 or more points and he does much more than score, setting up teammates and providing a presence on the boards as well.
Otter Valley hung around in the first quarter, but a late run allowed Fair Haven to get a small cushion.
It was in the second where the Slaters truly imposed their will. It wasn't long until Fair Haven's lead reached double figures and soon swelled to 20 points late in the quarter.
Ramey alone outscored the Otters by a point in the first half.
"(Sawyer) really got us going," said Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost.
"He's the leader of our team and we follow his lead," Eastman said.
The second quarter really took the wind out of Otter Valley's sails. The last time the teams met the Otters gave the Slaters a tough challenge. It was clear once the second quarter hit on Tuesday that this time around would be a different story.
"It's hard to win when you're outscored by one player in the first half," said Otter Valley coach Mike Stark. "They killed us on the boards and it hurt us.
"The nerves got to us and they didn't have the nerves. It's their gym and they were calm. Being down 20 at halftime was just not what these guys envisioned for the game."
Ramey had seven quick points in the third quarter, but it was the play of Eastman that truly stood out in the frame.
The senior guard was the perfect rim runner for the Slaters, providing a presence on the boards and being a potent scoring threat in the paint. Eastman had 10 of his 16 points in the third, with one of those baskets coming on a dunk.
"We practice that a lot," Eastman said of his role as a rim-running big for the Slaters.
Prenevost thought his team stepped up their defensive effort in the second half as well.
"I'm proud of how we reacted, stopping their dribble penetration. We kept kids away from the basket," Prenevost said.
The game was all but decided in the fourth quarter and with a few minutes left on the clock, Stark decided to give his seniors one more time to check in to finish off their high school careers.
Elijah Tucker-Bryant, Evan Thomas, Hayden Bernhardt and Dylan Stevens-Clark played their last games as Otters.
"Those seniors deserve it. They've played hard," Stark said. "For those underclassmen, hopefully this sinks in a little bit and they can get into the gym and the weight room this offseason."
The Otters wrapped up the season with a 4-17 record.
Fair Haven gets ready for round three against rival Mount St. Joseph, the No. 5 seed, on Friday. The teams split during the regular season.
For Tuesday night, it was all about soaking in the winning feeling.
"We'll enjoy this," Prenevost said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.