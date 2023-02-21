FAIR HAVEN — Defense and rebounding are the pillars of any successful basketball team.
The second-seeded Fair Haven girls basketball team needed those pillars to stand tall in its 47-34 win against No. 15 Montpelier in the first round of the Division II playoffs on Tuesday.
It was defense and rebounding that were incredibly important early and guided the Slaters through a night that was far from their best.
Fair Haven led 12-0 after the opening quarter, giving the Solons little room to breathe and keeping tons of possessions alive on offense with its energy on the boards.
Montpelier coach Haidi Arias called a timeout when the Slaters' run hit 9-0 to open the game.
It took a bit, but the Solons finally started to show signs of life in the second quarter, kicked off by a nice bucket on the right post by Yeda Gahagen.
Ireland Donahue joined her in the points column with five of her own, a sign of things to come for the junior in the second half.
Fair Haven built a 17-point lead by halftime, but turnovers were a big issue and offensive execution was not at the level the Slaters are used to.
Fair Haven struggled with ball security in the third quarter as well and it allowed Montpelier to play the Slaters even until Lexi Murray buried a 3 to close the quarter.
"It was a slow start. I think they were a little shocked at the beginning," Arias said. "We came out and played a lot better in the second half."
"We got off to that 12-0 start and made some early shots and could get into our press, but then the ball wouldn't go in for us," said Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson, whose father Jay was announced as a Vermont Principals' Association Hall of Fame inductee on Tuesday.
"We struggled with ball security tonight. We had eight turnovers at the half and probably close to 20 for the game and that's not who we are. We have to clean that stuff up if we want to advance past Friday night."
Fair Haven looked more like itself in the early stages of the fourth as it wrestled the lid off the rim with its work on offense, but the scrappy Solons never went away.
Montpelier scored the final 10 points of the game after the Slaters had gotten their lead up to 23.
A major part in that late success was Donahue, who scored 11 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter, burying a pair of 3s.
Lily Briggs had a double-double for Fair Haven with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Brittney Love led in scoring with 11 points, while Izzy Cole had seven points and Murray had six.
There were bright spots and some things that need improving for the Slaters. Those who make the adjustments will fare the best this time of year.
For now, a win is a win.
"It wasn't the Mona Lisa, but we get to advance to the round of eight," Wilson said.
At the end of the day, that's all that matters.
Fair Haven (19-2) plays host to a D-II quarterfinal Friday night against the winner of No. 7 Lamoille and No. 10 Missisquoi Valley. Montpelier finishes with a 6-15 record.
