The Rutland boys basketball team is better than its two-win record lets on, so undefeated Fair Haven knew it would have a big challenge on its hands to keep its record unblemished.
RHS gave the Slaters everything they could handle, but Fair Haven left Keefe Gymnasium still with a goose egg in the loss column, beating Rutland 54-50 Tuesday night.
"Going ahead, we can look back on this and know what we did and know what we have do in the future," said Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost. "We don't get too many wins against Rutland. Our kids really did well."
It was a stark contrast from last year's game in the Slate Valley where Rutland ran Fair Haven off its own floor with a 27-point victory.
"It makes us feel a lot more confident about ourselves knowing we can compete with a higher-level team," said Slaters big man Phil Bean. "We've proven we're one of the premier Division II teams in (Vermont high school) basketball."
Bean, himself, proved a whole lot on Tuesday. The sophomore's work on the boards was crucial to the Fair Haven win, keeping possessions alive on the offensive end and often putting the ball back up for a score. A passionate player, he was never afraid to show emotion when he or his teammates came up with a big play."
Bean had a team-high 19 points along with 10 rebounds.
"We're not as big as we are last year," Bean said. "I feel like I need to step up, my teammates need to step up and we need to crash the boards."
"Phil Bean was the nail in the coffin for us, for lack of a better word," said Rutland coach Mike Wood.
Rebounding has often been an issue for Rutland early in the season and it bit RHS once again against the scrappy Slaters.
Every team is bound to focus on Fair Haven point guard Sawyer Ramey. The senior is one of the best players in the state and changes the game in so many ways with not only his scoring, but his passing and his tenacious effort defensively.
Ramey looked like he was in for one of those vintage performances when he stormed out of the gates with a 12-point first quarter that had the Slaters up by four heading to the second.
Rutland rightly adjusted and didn't give the star guard any room to breathe the rest of the game, keeping him off the scoreboard.
Ramey still found ways to contribute with his rebound and four steals, including one where he dove on the floor to steal a ball and start the break, but when it came to scoring, Fair Haven had to explore different avenues.
Good thing Ramey's teammates are plenty talented in their own right because they were up for the task, especially in the second half when Rutland had pushed ahead on multiple occasions.
Bean came up with big play after big play, Joe Buxton hit a couple of bit 3s and Sam Barber picked his spots to make an impact too.
"We need to prove to teams that we're more than just Sawyer," Bean said. "He's a phenomenal player, but we have more than one guy. We all have to step up and do our thing."
Along with Bean's 19 and Ramey's 12, Buxton had 14 points and Barber had nine.
The game was very push and pull in the second half. Fair Haven never took a lead of more than five points as Rutland stayed afloat on the back of the play by junior Eric Swain.
Swain had 15 of his game-high 23 points in the second half and made his presence felt with multiple steals and blocks. Will Fuller added 14 points.
Rutland had the lead down to three in the closing minute, but missed a 3 that would have tied the game. Barber split a 1-and-1 that effectively put the game out of reach.
"The fourth quarter and the second half were a microcosm of how we've lost games," Wood said. "We don't defensive rebound and we can't seem to get over the hump and get a bucket. Kudos to Fair Haven, they got baskets when they needed to get them. There's a reason they're undefeated."
Fair Haven (6-0) is at Middlebury on Friday. Rutland (2-6) welcomes the Tigers to Keefe on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.