FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls basketball team has made the Barre Auditorium its second home for the last seven years.
Make it eight.
The No. 1 seed Slaters locked up their trip to The Aud with a 56-45 win against a tough No. 4 Spaulding club in the Division II semifinals Tuesday night.
“Spaulding was everything we thought they were,” said Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson. “We knew it was going to be a very hard fought battle going in. Credit to their kids and their coaches, they never gave up.
“They grinded out possessions and they did a heck of a job.
The undefeated Slaters just couldn’t put the Crimson Tide away.
A trend started to emerge. Fair Haven grabbed an 11-point lead midway through the third, but Spaulding quickly cut it down to five. A vintage Ryleigh Coloutti step back 3 opened up a nine-point Slater lead, but the Tide battled to cut the lead to four.
The teams traded runs until Spaulding got as close it would the whole game, down by three, but Fair Haven took care of business at the free-throw line to put the game away.
The sharp-shooting Coloutti was extra strong at the charity stripe down the stretch, going 7-for-8 in the fourth quarter. She finished with a game-high 23 points.
“We knew we could hang around with Fair Haven,” said Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley. “It was a little rougher than we had expected. In all the games we’ve played, it hasn’t been this rough, so it took us some time to get adjusted to that. We fought back and we fought hard.”
Fair Haven jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the game, forcing MacAuley to call a timeout. The run was spurred at the defensive end, where active hands forced the Crimson Tide into a lot of early mistakes.
During that stretch, Emma Briggs had three of her five steals, before having to come out because of foul trouble.
“When we continue to string together continuous stops, it leads us into what we want to do offensively,” Wilson said.
The Slaters had a 14-3 lead, before a 6-2 run to end the first quarter put Spaulding right back in the game.
A lot of the Crimson Tide’s success came from their ability to control the boards. Fair Haven is without its starting center Courtney Brewster, who got hurt in the state quarterfinals against U-32, so Spaulding had the size advantage and it utilized it.
Nobody did that better than Tide senior forward Natalie Folland, who grabbed 13 rebounds to go along with her team-leading 12 points.
“We knew we had to get on the boards and that was one of our goals,” MacAuley said. “We had a quarter where we weren’t as tight on the boards, so we had to adjust that.”
Losing the dominant rebounding presence of Brewster was an adjustment, but Wilson thought his team held their own in that aspect. Coloutti led the team with eight boards, but girls like Megan Ezzo, Zoey Cole and Emma Ezzo all stepped in to fill that void.
“Our girls battled really hard, especially on the defensive boards, giving up a lot of size to them. We battled for defensive rebounds possession after possession,” Wilson said.
Behind Coloutti’s 23 points, Emma Briggs had eight points, Emma Ezzo had seven, Cole had six and Lily Briggs had five.
Complementing Folland, Sage MacAuley had nine and Caitlyn Davison had eight points. Raven Premont and Josie Diego both added six.
For Spaulding, the short trip to the Barre Aud would have been sweet. If COVID wasn’t a thing, Tuesday’s game would have been on the venerable hardwood. The Tide have come a long way from their one win across a three-season stretch from 2017 to 2019.
“Our goal always was to get to The Aud and technically we did that,” Coach MacAuley said. “Unfortunately, that didn’t happen for us. The excitement of The Aud is something that these girls deserve to have, so we tried to think how we could get them excited on a two-hour bus ride.”
For Fair Haven, its sights are on a D-II 3-peat. The final hurdle to get over to become the first team in Division II girls history to win three straight titles is No. 2 North Country, who beat Hartford on Tuesday.
Wilson doesn’t know a ton about the Falcons, but he’ll sure get himself acquainted before Saturday’s final.
“I’ll learn in the next few days,” Wilson said.
