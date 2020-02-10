FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls basketball team is grounded in fundamentals and one look at its warm-ups before games tells that story.
While most teams are in lay-up lines or taking jumpers, the Slaters are mixing in passing drills and post play.
That work in the post showed up in a big way Monday night against Hartford, as Fair Haven dominated the boards in a 55-30 win.
All of the Slaters’ players contribute to the rebound game, but one stands out among the rest – junior Courtney Brewster.
Brewster works tirelessly and grabs pretty much everything that comes off the backboard.
Monday night, it seemed like every rebound she had a chance at was hers as she pulled down 14, more than doubling the next best output of any player that touched the court.
“I pride myself on wanting to get those rebounds,” Brewster said. “Offensively, our whole team was getting to the boards.”
“That’s a key every night, trying to win the battle on the boards and take care of the ball,” said Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said. “It’s one of those Basketball 101 things. If you can do those things you’ll be really good shape.”
The work on the glass kept the Slaters afloat early in the first quarter when their shots weren’t falling.
“Nothing was falling (early on),” Wilson said. “We had possessions where we were getting four offensive rebounds and the ball just wasn’t going in the hole.”
More than midway through the frame, the Slaters were down 3-2, but a 3 from Ryleigh Coloutti sparked their offense to get in gear.
Coloutti went on to hit two more 3s by quarter’s end and Fair Haven led by seven after one.
As the game progressed, the Slaters flexed their muscles and really took over play.
The shots that weren’t falling early on were the same shots that found the mark in the second quarter and on.
Emma Briggs knocked down a 3 to start a 9-0 run that lasted for much of the second quarter, and out of halftime, a 10-point run that really put the game out of reach.
“We got better looks offensively because we were missing shots in the first half, but still taking them,” Brewster said.
While the Slaters’ offense found its groove, their defense matched it on the other end. Brewster swatted five shots and had two steals, while Coloutti had four steals.
Hartford had an 8-0 run late in the third, spurred on by a pair of Kennedy Mullen 3s, but the Hurricanes were way too far behind to make much of a dent in the Fair Haven advantage.
With the game out reach in the second half, Wilson had a chance to give his bench extended minutes. All but two players got into the scorebook for the Slaters.
“It’s great when all 12 can get into the game. These kids work so hard,” Wilson said. “They’re just a joy to be with every day at practice. They’re so consistent in terms of their effort and attitude. It was nice to reward that hard work.”
Coloutti led the Slaters with 22 points, while Brewster and Kyleigh Grenier added 11 and eight respectively.
Mullen led Hartford with nine points, while Jasmine Jenkins added eight.
The win pushes Fair Haven to 15-0.
“We have to continue to work on communication, working together and making sure everyone is on the same page all the time,” Brewster said.
The Slaters host Otter Valley on Thursday.
