FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls basketball team has the answers to the test.
Springfield. Correct.
Burr and Burton. Correct.
The next question on the test had Rutland’s name plastered all over it and the Slaters kept their perfect score intact, pulling out a 44-34 win Tuesday night.
Both teams pride themselves on the defensive end and that showed in a big way early on, with neither team scoring in the opening minutes.
Fair Haven jumped on the board first and got out to a 6-1 lead, but the Raiders responded with four points in a row to cut the lead to one.
With a two-point lead in the closing seconds of the half, junior Ryleigh Coloutti took an off balance 3 and drained it to end the frame.
Rutland center Rylee Burgess took the team on her back in the second, scoring the first five points to tie the score. She had six of the team’s eight second-quarter points.
Burgess was on all night long for the Raiders, scoring 22 of the team’s 34 points.
Karsyn Bellomo had nine points for Rutland, but there wasn’t much offensive production at all from the rest of the group.
“We need some of our perimeter people to relieve Rylee (in scoring),” said Raiders coach Nate Bellomo. “(Fair Haven) did a good job defending us and we didn’t step up and hit shots.”
Fair Haven took a three-point lead into the half and the margin remained that way heading into the fourth.
Rutland cut the Slaters’ lead to two early in the final quarter, but Fair Haven took over the game from there.
The Raiders struggled to hang onto the ball and Fair Haven took advantage in transition, going on an 8-0 run.
Karsyn Bellomo broke up the streak with a free throw, but the deficit was too much in the closing minutes for Rutland.
“Fair Haven took us out of our rhythm,” coach Bellomo said. “We played scared at times and that’s not what we’ve done all year. Hand it to Fair Haven, they came ready at their place and they did what they needed to.”
A big focus for the Raiders was slowing down Coloutti, who recently scored her 1,000th career point against Burr and Burton.
Rutland face-guarded her all night long and didn’t give her much space.
The star junior still made a big difference in the game, scoring 22 points, grabbing seven rebounds and swiping four steals.
Teammate Courtney Brewster was held to two made free throws until the fourth, but played a big role in putting the game away, scoring six points down the stretch.
Fair Haven improves to 14-0 and travels to Windsor on Thursday. Rutland drops to 8-5 and hosts BBA on Thursday.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.