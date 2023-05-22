NORTH CLARENDON — Even this late in the season, with the postseason looming, coaches can still learn about their team.
Fair Haven softball coach Bill Jones learned a lot about the resolve of his squad in an 18-6 win in six innings against county rival Mill River on Monday.
The Slaters had just given the Minutemen life in the bottom of the fourth, watching their five-run lead evaporate right before their eyes.
Fair Haven could have had a dip in energy after a deflating inning or come back with its own punch.
They chose the latter.
The Slaters plated nine runs in the top of the fifth, where 15 batters came to the plate, and they capped the game with a three-run sixth inning en route to the run-rule victory.
"We responded much better than I thought we would. I just told them that out in right field (in the postgame huddle)," Jones said. "Mill River didn't give up. Our girls picked their heads up and moved on."
A mix of walks, errors and timely hits were the recipe for Fair Haven's huge inning in the fifth.
Elizabeth Munger set the tone with a double and the line kept moving from there as Slater after Slater reached.
Elizabeth's younger sister Amelia Munger had the loudest contact of the inning, lacing a double that scored two runs. Some quality at-bats late in the frame by Tori Raymond and Lindsey Lynch added on more insurance via the free pass.
Riley Babbie had the big blow of the sixth inning. She roped one to right field and used some aggressive baserunning, along with a slow relay from Mill River, to get around the bases for an inside-the-park home run.
Aggressive baserunning was a staple of Fair Haven's attack. One of the shining examples was a sacrifice fly to right by Elizabeth Munger that scored Babbie and Jaylena Haley in the third.
The fifth and sixth inning 1-2 combo was a blow Mill River couldn't come back from, a tough pill to swallow after a great effort in the fourth inning to erase the early deficit.
"I was glad that we came back and tied it up. That was really huge," said Minutemen coach Mary Colvin. "You mix a lot of walks and errors, mental and physical, and you don't come away with it. I liked that we were there for as long as we were."
Mill River had a trio of hits in its five-run fourth inning. Alexis Secoy got it going with a single and Taylor Murphy, who had come in as an injury replacement for Casey Tifft in the first inning, followed with a hit of her own.
After a walk to Ali Usher, cleanup hitter Cheyenne Hoyle had the big hit of the inning, driving in Usher on a double to left field. Secoy had come in on a steal of home after she forced a throw to third and Murphy was plated on a passed ball.
Olivia Graham, who is working through an injury, went 4 1/3 innings for Mill River in the circle, facing 11 of the 15 batters in the nine-run fifth. Hoyle came on after that and went the rest of the way.
Raymond worked into the fourth for Fair Haven, but was replaced by Babbie once she started running into trouble. Babbie had her own struggles in that inning, but settled in nicely for the fifth and sixth.
Fair Haven (4-9) has a big test on Wednesday, hosting a surging Division I Rutland squad. Mill River (6-7) has its own huge challenge to contend with, hosting Division IV title contender Poultney on Thursday.
