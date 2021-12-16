FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven girls basketball fans are in for a treat over the next four years. Man, these two freshmen can play. Isabelle Cole had 20 points and Kate Hadwen contributed 16 points and eight rebounds in Thursday night’s 60-33 victory over Otter Valley in the Canfield Classic.
Hadwen and Cole put on a show but Brittney Love ran the show. The junior point guard had 12 points on four 3-point field goals. She was everything coach Kyle Wilson could ever hope his point guard to be with eight assists against only one turnover.
The Otters came ready to play. They trailed only 9-8 after the opening quarter and took a 12-11 lead early in the second quarter on a drive by Alice Keith.
When the 3-point line was painted in high school gyms about 35 years ago, it changed the game. And it changed this one.
It was some torrid 3-point shooting that enabled the Slaters to finally shake the Otters. Cole and Alexis Murray nailed consecutive 3s that ballooned the lead to 21-12 and the Slaters extended the halftime lead to 25-13.
The 3-ball was a big part of the Fair Haven offense led by Love with her four treys and three more by Hadwen.
Keith led the Otters with 13 points and then it dropped down to Emily Peduto with six.
The Otters were still within striking distance at the half but the Slaters made a shambles of the game after the break.
Much of that success came from the defense, Love said.
“Coach talked to us about getting back and staying in front of their players,” Love said.
“Those freshmen were great tonight and they gave us a great lift on the boards.”
“Credit to Fair Haven. We did not have an answer for Cole,” Otter Valley coach Ray Counter said.
The Slaters had it pretty well salted away after the third quarter, leading 45-27.
The 0-2 Otters will try to break through for that first win on Saturday, the second night of the tournament named for the late Mary Canfield, a dedicated booster to Fair Haven Union High School athletics and to the Fair Haven Post 49 American Legion baseball program for many years.
OV’s opponent will be Burr and Burton Academy.
“We will have to make some shots,” Counter said.
Burr and Burton put together a stirring comeback that fell just short on Thursday night in the evening’s first game, falling 37-36 to Mount Abraham.
Mount Abe will play Fair Haven at 7 p.m. The Otter Valley-BBA game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Mount Abraham looked to have Burr and Burton buried but the Bulldogs roared back and took the lead, 34-33, with 2:40 remaining.
Mount Abe’s Abby Reen connected on a 3-point field goal to put the Eagles in front.
Josie Powers’ free throw tied the game for the Bulldogs, 36-36 with 12 seconds remaining.
Maia Jensen became the toast of Bristol by draining a free throw with 4.2 seconds to go, giving the Eagles the victory.
Reen had 17 points to lead Mount Abe and Jensen added 10.
Leading BBA was Ainerose Souza with 10 points.
