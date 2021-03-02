FAIR HAVEN — It’s not often a fantasy matchup comes to life.
Tuesday night, one of those matchups in boys basketball materialized on the hardwood when defending Division II champion Fair Haven hosted defending Division IV champion Proctor.
In the battle of champions, it was Fair Haven that brought home the bragging rights, winning 72-39.
For Fair Haven, it pushed its win streak to three, following wins against Mount St. Joseph and Mount Anthony. Proctor was undefeated coming in, so Tuesday was its first time coming out on the losing end.
The guard matchup of the Slaters’ Sawyer Ramey, Kohlby Murray and Zack Ellis against the Phantoms’ Conner McKearin and Brennon Crossmon was an intriguing one.
Both sets of guards played well, but it was the Fair Haven backcourt that really took over.
Murray led all scorers with 18 points, along with three rebounds and three steals. Ramey filled up the stat sheet with 17 points, seven boards and six steals and Ellis dropped 14 points, along with four steals.
Proctor kept the game close through parts of the first quarter, but the higher-division Slaters created some distance to keep the Phantoms at bay.
Both teams started out a little sloppy with the ball and there were a handful of turnovers in the opening minutes.
“Proctor’s 1-3-1 defense was impressive. It took us some time to figure it out,” said Fair Haven assistant coach Luke Vadnais.
The Slaters jumped out to a 10-4 advantage, following a Zack Ellis transition layup coming off a steal.
Fair Haven was up by nine late in the first quarter, but a Carter Crossmon banked 3 cut the lead to six after one.
Murray only had one basket in the first, but he found his touch in the second and it put the Slaters squarely in control.
Murray drained a trio of 3s to give Fair Haven a double-digit advantage midway through the quarter.
Proctor cut the lead back to single digits, but a 12-2 run, keyed by two 3s from Ramey put the Slaters up by 19.
Brennon Crossmon hit a big momentum 3 in the closing seconds of the half, but Murray one-upped him, hitting a trey from near half court as time expired. The two seniors shared a smile after the last-second shot.
Proctor had its best run of the day late in the third quarter, when it went on a 10-0 run, fueled by Bryson Bourne’s six points and a block.
Fair Haven put the game way out of reach in the fourth, outscoring Proctor 21-3 to close out the game.
Conner McKearin led Proctor with 11 points, four rebounds and three steals. Brennon Crossmon had nine points and three steals.
Bourne and Cam Richardson both had eight points and Richardson had six rebounds as well.
“It’s easy to see why they win so many games,” Vadnais said about Proctor. “They are well-coached and have two great guards with McKearin and (Brennon) Crossmon.”
Fair Haven (4-1) is at Springfield on Friday, while Proctor (4-1) hosts White River Valley Friday.
