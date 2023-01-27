FAIR HAVEN — It's not often that the Fair Haven girls basketball team goes through a half with very little time in possession of a lead.
With a 12-1 mark entering the night, the Slaters tend to pounce on their opponent early and find a way to leave them in the dust as the game goes on.
Mount Anthony changed the narrative in Friday night's contest, throwing the first blow, but the Slaters had the last and the hardest blow, dominating in the second half to win 47-29.
A great take to the basket by Brittney Love gave the Slaters their first lead late in the second quarter, but the advantage didn't last long as the Patriots quickly answered with a bucket of their own to lead into the half up one.
Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson must have sprinkled some of his magic upon his players during the halftime break because they came out like a ball of fire, scoring the first five points of the second half.
It was a sign of things to come for the Slaters who found a much better offensive flow in the second half, and true to form, stifled MAU on the defensive end as well.
"We talked about giving up a a few too many points in the first half and challenged (MAU) playing some in-your-face, half-court defense, not extending our press or trapping," Wilson said.
"I thought we had more movement (on offense in the second half)," Wilson said. "We were a little too stationary at times in the first half, but (in the second half) we made the ball pop and found the extra player."
Lily Briggs buried a 3 that gave Fair Haven the lead to open the second half and the Slaters never trailed again. Briggs and Love provided a ton of energy on both ends out of the break and the other players followed suit.
The Slaters allowed just one field goal in the second half, a 3-pointer by Taeya Guetti, along with a quartet of third-quarter free throws by sophomore guard Madisyn Moore.
Love paced Fair Haven with 15 points, followed by nine from Briggs and Kate Hadwen and six from Izzy Cole. Alana Williams added four points, but her presence was more felt on the defensive end with multiple blocks.
Moore led MAU with 16 points and was a driving force in MAU's success in the opening half, where she knocked down two of the Patriots' five 3s.
MAU showed marked improvement from the previous encounter with Fair Haven, where the Slaters won by 28 points at Kates Gymnasium.
First-year Patriots coach Daemond Carter is seeing his team making strides day by day and it's starting to show in the competitiveness of MAU's games.
Earlier in the week, MAU was able to hang with Division I Burr and Burton Academy, and Friday, the Patriots did the same for stretches against an elite club in Fair Haven.
"They've gelled as people, not just basketball players," Carter said. "We focus on being really good people and really good humans to each other. Basketball is only basketball, but you have to gel as people."
The wins haven't been plentiful for the Patriots, but it's clear MAU is turning the corner after a couple down seasons.
Carter played at the now-defunct Southern Vermont College in Bennington, under coach Dan Engelstad, who is now coaching at Division I Mount St. Mary's. SVC was an elite program before the school's closing, so Carter knows a lot about what it takes to create a winning culture.
"A lot of our answers are right in the mirror, and to the person to your left and to your right," Carter said.
MAU hopes that program-building bears fruit in the coming years.
Fair Haven's contention hopes are more immediate. The Slaters (13-1) have been one of the best teams in Division II all season long.
Fair Haven looks to keep it rolling on Tuesday at Woodstock.
