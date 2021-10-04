BRANDON — Fans have a disdain for the ‘R’ word when it gets thrown around during the preseason. Who wants to rebuild in this age of instant gratification?
Well, the word was tossed around a lot in August about the Fair Haven girls soccer team after it graduated one of the most talented senior classes in school history.
It turns out, using the ‘R’ was premature because the new blood is percolating. These Slaters ran their record to 6-2-2 on Monday by rolling to a 13-0 victory over Otter Valley.
The onslaught began early, just 2:17 into the game. Elizabeth Love sent a cross into the goal area and her sister Brittney Love, used some dogged determination to get the ball past goalkeeper Alexis Hayes. Brittney knocked it off a couple of defenders and stayed with it, blasting her third attempt into the goal.
That was the first of three goals for Brittney Love.
Madison Perry did her one better, ringing up four goals.
Allison Rogers and Isabella Carrera had two apiece and Elizabeth Love and Clara Young had one each.
Brittney Love scored again, assisted by her sister to make it 2-0 and the Slaters were off a running, building the halftime lead to 8-0.
If the Otters thought they might have regrouped at the half, those thoughts evaporated less than a minute into the new half when Carrera converted a penalty kick.
And so it went.
The 0-8 Otters kept pushing, trying hard to avert the shutout. Mallee Richardson had several scoring bids as did Bryn Blanchard and Elena Politano.
The Slaters’ success continues to be a big story with new coach Teri Perry and a new cast of players.
“I think all the new players are getting more comfortable and more confident,” said Fair Haven defensive standout Ella Kuehn.
The Slaters have a lot of offensive firepower but they are also doing the job at the other end where freshman goalie Katelynn Hadwen, Kuehn and the rest of the defense have been difficult for opponents to solve.
Hadwen had very little activity on this day, but when the Otters did test her, it was plain to see that she is an outstanding keeper.
Richardson tested her with a screaming line shot at the end of the half, but Hadwen made a highlight-reel diving save.
Her cat-quick reflexes and aggressiveness were on display whenever the Otters did make one of their infrequent offensive forays.
“She is just doing phenomenal,” coach Perry said of Hadwen. “I knew that she could step up and do it and she has embraced that position.
“She has so much natural ability and she is absolutely fearless.
“She is the reason that we beat Woodstock.”
The Otters are searching for that first win in a season that has seen them missing players game in and game out for various reasons.
Coach Tammi Blanchard is hoping to get her full team back and grab a win that could do wonders for the Otters’ psyche.
They will be hoping to break through on Tuesday at West Rutland.
The Slaters host Hartford on Thursday under the lights of LaPlaca Field.
