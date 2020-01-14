FAIR HAVEN — “We like to play good teams,” Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said Tuesday after his Slaters girls basketball team dismantled Windsor 58-39 in a matchup between two strong Southern Vermont League teams.
No kidding Kyle.
The defending Division II champions got off to a scorching start, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 21-7 in the first quarter.
Fair Haven never trailed from Kerigan Disorda’s 3-pointer at 6:35 of the opening stanza to Megan Ezzo’s foul shot that put an exclamation point on the Slaters’ eight-consecutive victory.
With the game knotted at 3-3, the Slaters embarked on a 6-0 run that gave them the lead but followed that up with a 7-2 burst that gave them separation at 16-5.
Ryleigh Coloutti was the trigger meshing seven of her game-high 25 points during that span.
But Coloutti got plenty of help as Disorda added a wing jumper, while Kyleigh Grenier chipped in three points.
“We got off to a really nice start; very efficient offensively,” Wilson said of the Slaters against a Jack team that came in at 7-1. “We held Olivia (Rockwood, Windsor’s top scorer) kind of in check for the first half but we did a much better job collectively in the second half. I think Theresa Culpo, Emma Briggs and Megan Ezzo did a really nice job in the second half.”
Rockwood collected all of her team-high 18 points in the first half while the trio of Slater defenders shut her out in the second.
“Hey, they took away what we wanted to do,” said Windsor coach Bruce McKay. “We couldn’t penetrate and they double teamed Olivia. We committed too many fouls and they killed us on the boards. We just didn’t play very well – this is a tough place for us to play – but they have a heck of a team.”
The Slaters rolled to a 21-7 lead after one and led 30-20 at the half.
One key for the Slaters was getting to the line and converting free throws. The Slaters meshed 8 of 15 in the first half and finished 21-for-33, while Windsor managed only 7 of 11 for the game.
Then there was the rebounding, where the Slaters dominated the glass. Courtney Brewster hauled in 14 by herself, while Grenier added seven. Brewster snared six in the second period helping to blunt a mini run by Windsor.
The Jacks cut the lead to six at 26-18 on a wing jumper by Ashley Grala midway through the second but the Slaters finished the half strong and did not allow another Windsor point until the third period.
Coloutti was immense lighting up the scoreboard for 25 points with four rebounds and a couple of steals. The 5-foot-5 junior fired up the treys, drove to the hoop and was 7-for-10 from the foul line.
“I can’t say enough about Ryleigh tonight,” Wilson said. “She went to the rim strong, hit some perimeter shots and also distributed the ball when she needed to. When Kerigan Disorda picked up her fourth foul, Ryleigh ran the point for us and got us into a good flow.”
The Slaters extended the lead in the third period scoring four quick points before the Jacks knew what hit them and finished with a 10-2 run that built the lead to 44-27.
Down the stretch, the Slaters were money from the foul line, hitting eight straight foul shots in the fourth period and finished 10-of-12 to close out the Jacks.
Brewster was a reliable complement to Coloutti, finishing with a double-double, 12 points and 14 rebounds. Seven players scored for the Slaters.
Meanwhile, Rockwood’s 18 led the Jacks but the next high scorer was Elliot Rupp with eight.
The Jacks fell to 7-2 and face Rivendell Thursday at home, while the 8-0 Slaters go to Otter Valley for a 2:30 p.m. game Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.