BENNINGTON — Redemption is a sweet, just ask Fair Haven junior Sam Worthing.
A year ago, Worthing was coming up just short of a state championship, falling to Mount Anthony's Keegan Coon.
Saturday night at MAU's Kates Gym, with the lights from the rafters shining squarely on him, he finished the job.
In a quadruple overtime classic with MAU's Kyle Hurley, Worthing pulled out a 10-9 decision to bring home the 132-pound state title.
"It means so much," Worthing said. "We train so hard. It all paid off in the end."
Worthing jumped out to a 5-0 lead midway through the second period of the championship match, but Hurley battled back to force an extra period.
The two elite grapplers battled through the next few periods. In the fourth overtime, Worthing earned the point that put the match away.
"(Kyle) is a great wrestler and great competitor," Worthing said. "I came out on top today. We've been going back and forth all season. Today, I just had a little more and that's what made the difference."
"(Sam) wrestled really tough," said Fair Haven coach Scott Shaddock. "We had him prepared for that type of match. He doesn't stop."
Worthing earned his spot in the final with a dominating performance in the semifinal match against St. Johnsbury's Zach Hebert, where he won by a 20-6 major decision.
Worthing's teammate Dylan Lee was inches away from a state championship, but fell to MAU's Stephen Brillion by pin fall in 5:43.
The match was tied 0-0 after one period, before Brillion picked up a point in the second period. In the third and final period, Brillion got the pin with 16.7 seconds left.
"(Dylan) is tough as nails," Shaddock said. "We're going to miss him next year."
Lee recently broke the program's all-time wins mark and Worthing got his 100th win the same day. Both guys will prepare for the New England championships next weekend in Methuen, Mass.
Fair Haven was 10th overall as a team and had the second best finish of a Rutland County team.
The only team from the county to top their team score was Otter Valley, who finished in ninth.
The Otters' Levi Cram (145 pounds) and Sam Martin (195) earned third place finishes.
Martin bested Springfield's Brandon Bennett by a 4-3 decision in the third place match.
Martin had lost his semifinal match by pin to four-time state champion Sam Wilkins of MAU.
Cram pinned St. Jay's Majd Al Abas in 37 seconds in his third place match.
Cram was inches away from being in the 145 championship match. He was down 4-1 after two period's against eventual-champion Essex's Luke Williams, but came back with five points in the third period to take a lead.
Williams grabbed a point as time ticked off the clock to force an extra period.
In the extra period, Williams got two points to advance.
Otter Valley's David Williams hung tight Lee in the 152 semifinals, but eventually fell by pin with 22 seconds left in the third period.
"It was really nice to see the effort they put forth," said Otters coach Cole Mason. "They wrestled hard from the beginning of the match to the end of the match and that's all we can really ask for. They put themselves in position to win and there were just a few technical areas to fix."
Otter Valley heavyweight Jared Denis was sixth at 285.
Springfield coach Don Beebe talked at the start of the season about how bright the future of the Cosmos' program is.
With three guys placing this year at states, the groundwork has definitely been set.
Brandon Bennett followed up his sixth place finish from last year with a fourth-place effort Saturday at 195.
Bryan Stafford (220) and David Rigney (113) both finished sixth in their respective weight classes.
Springfield was 11th as a team, up from 18th last winter.
"We had some kids who were struggling, but by the end of the year, they've grown into wrestlers," Beebe said. "We're excited about next year and we're excited to come back better. Starting now, from here on out, we're going to be better.
"The talent is going to be higher. We have more numbers every year."
Mill River had its lone placer in Kaleb Spencer, who took fifth at 113, besting Rigney in the fifth-place match by fall in 3:34.
Rutland's Tyler Terrian was fifth at 145. He was down to Mount Abraham's Parker Gero in the fifth-place match, but came back with a late flurry points to pull out a 6-5 decision.
"I now call him T.S.T, Ten Second Tyler," said Shaddock, who also coached the Rutland wrestlers this winter. "He makes the coach almost have a heart attack before he scores. He's getting better as only a sophomore."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.