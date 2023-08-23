FAIR HAVEN — Veteran talent is always a calling card for successful teams, but there's also something to be said about young athletes that are thrown into the deep end and are able to swim.
The Fair Haven girls and boys soccer teams have had a lot of players thrust into important roles early in their high school career in recent years and that has only elevated their skillsets to a place above their class designation.
Those repetitions over the last few seasons have created some elite soccer minds and strengthened a pair of squads that both want to compete.
GIRLS
The Fair Haven girls soccer team was so close to a Division III state title last year. It could nearly taste the feeling.
The Slaters went into last year's final against defending champion Stowe with just one loss on their record. The final went all the way to overtime when Fair Haven tied it late, but that night ended up belonging to Stowe.
Now, the Slaters come back more motivated than ever. The first title in program history still eludes Fair Haven, despite four straight seasons of top-three seeds, including two No. 1 seeded squads.
"We're looking to continue this winning theme," said third-year Fair Haven coach Teri Perry.
"Brittney (Love), Ella (Kuehn) and Holly (Gannon), their class always had winning seasons. Now these girls coming in, they only know winning. It's a whole different mindset, so we're just looking to continue that mindset."
The graduated Brittney Love, who is now playing at Vermont State University Johnson, was the go-to piece for Fair Haven's offense over the last few years, but the cupboard is still well-stocked with offensive talent.
Senior Lily Briggs was second on the team with 25 goals last year, including a trio of four-goal performances. Junior Elizabeth Love had 15 goals, including a hat trick against Hartford, and junior Maddy Perry had 11 goals, with three multi-goal games.
Translation: Fair Haven should still score a lot of goals.
Senior Ayame Merkel also started to break out last year, scoring seven times, and figures to fit nicely with the three-headed goal-scoring monster of Briggs, Maddy Perry and Elizabeth Love.
"Ayame has always been a strong player and a very tactical player. She's literally a genius, so that part helps," coach Perry said. "We're very balanced left and right, which I feel like we haven't been in the past."
Senior Abi Fowler and junior Lea Emerson will find roles as defensive midfielders.
Senior Julia Carrara is a standout at outside back and senior Kirsten Parker has plenty of experience in the back as well.
Ella Kuehn's graduation at center back leaves a hole, but her younger sister junior Rowan Kuehn should fill that role seamlessly. Her center back partner figures to be Audrey Perry, a freshman who knows the team well having been around it as coach Perry's daughter and Maddy's younger sister.
"Rowan played that role during the championship game when we tried to push everything up and did a phenomenal job," coach Perry said. "(Audrey) is catching on just fine. She's not intimidated by any of the older girls. She's been around them forever.
"If you can handle going against Elizabeth, Lily, Maddy and Ayame, then you can go against any offense we're going to face."
Junior goalkeeper Kate Hadwen is back and is one of the top keepers around. She's entering her third year as the netminder and is coming off a season where she had the school record for shutouts in a season.
The roster is rounded out by seniors Ashley Macheski and Clara Young, sophomore Emily Macheski and freshmen Breanna Woods, Abby Young, Quinn Durfee and Alli Peterson.
Fair Haven scrimmages Windsor on Monday and Rutland on Wednesday, before it opens at home with Green Mountain on Sept. 6.
The Slaters' schedule is filled with higher-division opponents, with one thing in mind – preparing to make a deep run into the Division III playoffs and hopefully a little hardware to go with it.
BOYS
A big hole for the Fair Haven boys to fill this preseason was in goal, where Kole Matta was top of the line throughout his high school career.
The Slaters will miss his ability, but have a pair of guys that will be ready to take on the role.
Senior Noah Woodbury was the No. 2 goalkeeper last year and will slot up to the No. 1 spot this season. Woodbury has seen varsity action in goal in the past and looked the part of a standout keeper.
"(Noah) saw some game time and started as a game as a sophomore and did very well," said Fair Haven coach Tim Dayton. "Kole worked with Woody over the years, so he's ready to step in."
Freshman Max Carrabino will be the No. 2 keeper and will also play in the midfield. Carrabino is part of a seven-player freshman class, along with his twin Luca Carrabino, Hunter Adams, Brody Doran, Ben Kretzer, Brody Little and Brady New.
Fair Haven graduated its two center backs from last season in Francis Adams and Noah Beayon. Beayon's speed could mask any mistakes in the back.
Senior Patrick Stone will take on one of those center back roles, and just like Beayon, he possesses a lot of speed.
"Patrick gives us some speed and some physical presence," Dayton said.
Junior Sullivan O'Brien will be the other center back, while the full backs will be Luca Carrabino and New.
Fair Haven's attacking talent is plenty experienced, despite none of them being seniors. Many of the players were thrust into major roles as freshmen two years ago and are as battle-tested as they come for juniors.
Asa Young will be a defensive midfielder, while Jace Hetrick and Jack Almeida man the central midfield.
Jack Spaulding will be up top playing the forward position and the team will have to to a bit young on the wings.
Hetrick led the team with five goals last season, while Spaulding was close behind with four.
The two seniors are Stone and Woodbury. The juniors are Almeida, Young, Hetrick, O'Brien, Spaulding and Brian Lennox and the sophomores are Santiago Benitez, Jake Desrocher and Andrew Smith, along with the seven-player freshmen contingent.
Assistant coach Dave Carrabino noted the importance of a lot of the players playing club soccer, which has only improved their games.
"The juniors are going to settle right in and are more mature players this year, I have no doubt about that," Dayton said. "The key for us is bringing those seven freshmen along."
Fair Haven hosts Truthville (N.Y.) for a scrimmage on Saturday and scrimmages at West Rutland on Tuesday, before opening the season on Sept. 2 against Proctor in the Jimmy T Showcase.