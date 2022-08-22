FAIR HAVEN — The beginning of a high school sports season comes with an adjustment period. The experienced upperclassmen have to find their groove with a young incoming class.
The Fair Haven boys and girls soccer teams aren't experiencing much of that this fall. Between them, they have just three players entering the fold, with two freshman on the boys roster and only one on the girls side, outside of a foreign exchange student that will be joining them.
Both Slater squads are young, but have the talent to compete with the best teams around.
For the Fair Haven girls, it's about maintaining a recent standard of winning, and for the Slater boys, it's about the continued build to success.
GIRLS
Second-year Fair Haven girls coach Teri Perry knows the potential this group has and it's tough for her to contain the excitement.
The Slaters graduated just two starters from last year's 10-3-2 club that was the No. 3 seed in the Division II tournament.
"We're essentially the same team," Perry said. "You can't complain when you have 16 of the same exact girls coming back."
Goal-scoring won't be an issue for the Slaters. They score goals in droves. Senior Brittney Love, freshman Elizabeth Love, junior Lily Briggs and freshman Madison Perry all had double digit goals last year.
Coach Perry would love to find a little more balance to the team.
"We're switching up our formation a little bit and thinking about how we defend in numbers and giving people a more specific place to be," Perry said. "Now, they have a stronger base of understanding on how I want the game played."
Sophomore Kate Hadwen has a full year of varsity goalkeeping experience under her belt and figures to benefit from that.
"She's a super aggressive kid, so it's a natural fit for her position-wise," Perry said. "We've worked on getting her a few more clean sheets this year. I thought as the season progressed (last fall) her numbers got better and you could see her settle in."
Defensively, Ella Kuehn will play a big defensive role once again.
"We're looking for her to be a little more vocal. She knows the game and she knows what other people around her should be doing," Perry said.
Brittney Love will play in a midfield role that could be attacking or defensive depending on what the team needs in the moment. Holly Gannon, a natural forward, could see a defensive role and Elizabeth Love may get some time in the back as well.
The foursome of the Love sisters, Briggs and Madison Perry figure to carry a lot of scoring with them again this year, but will have help on that end from girls like Ayame Merkel, who Perry is excited to see grow.
"Ayame, I expect her to step up a bit. She's really worked on her strength," coach Perry said.
The team is rounded out by Julia Carrara, Rowan Kuehn, Abi Fowler, Kirsten Parker, Clara Young, Lea Emerson, Ashley Macheski, Emily Macheski, Amberlynn Wade and Aina Nevado.
Fair Haven shifts down to Division III this season.
"It makes sense for us. When I have everyone here, we have about 17," Perry said. "If that's your whole program, you should be in Division III. We needed to put ourselves into a situation where we can get more girls playing. That's how you build the program up."
One of Fair Haven's scrimmages is against fellow D-III squad Vergennes, who is historically good.
"I'm excited to see where we sit," Perry said.
The Slaters open on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Green Mountain.
BOYS
It's been a handful of years since the Fair Haven boys have put a winning product on the field. Slaters head coach Tim Dayton and assistant coach Dave Carrabino are doing everything they can to change that.
The growing Slate Valley United team, where many local players from grades 3 to 8 are competing is a great start in that and the move of the middle school students to the high school building figures to only help in their efforts.
The product Fair Haven puts on the field this year has lots of potential. The squad had six seniors, two juniors, six sophomores and two freshman, as of Monday's practice.
"The sophomores have a lot of ability and a lot of experience, but there also still sophomores, so a lot of it will depend on how they develop over the course of the season," Dayton said.
The Slaters will be as experienced as they come in goal with senior Kole Matta leading them. Fair Haven's other keeper junior Noah Woodbury has been plenty impressive as well.
"We don't miss too much when we our No. 2 going in. Keeper is not a concern," Dayton said.
The experience in goal will be key for a Fair Haven team that has a fairly thin back line. Senior Noah Beayon and sophomore Asa Young look to slotted in at center back. Senior Francis Adams and junior Patrick Stone will play at full back.
Fair Haven graduated its top goal-scoring option, Nick Carrabino, so it will be on others to fill the void. Dayton believes the group has the potential to do that.
Sophomores Jack Spaulding and Jace Hetrick will be have crucial attacking roles. Sophomore Jack Almeida will play a central attacking midfield role with Sullivan O'Brien on the right side.
"There's a lot of attacking ability there," Dayton said. "(Last year), we relied on Nick a lot. Hopefully, they will realize that with four players working together and attacking the goal is better, no matter how good Nick is."
The seniors on the squad are Matt, Adams, Beayon, Matt Finnegan, Nate Young and Chicory Greene. The juniors are Woodbury and Stone. The sophomores are Almeida, Hetrick, O'Brien, Spaulding, Asa Young and Brian Lennox and the freshman are Jacob Desrocher and Andrew Smith.
Like the girls, the Slater boys shift down to Division III this year. There's a lot of optimism that with a talented young core they could make a jump, but it all comes down to the work they put in.
"We are capable of winning more games than any team at Fair Haven since 2015, which is the last successful team, but it's going to be about how willing they are to learn what I'm going to be teaching them," Dayton said.
Fair Haven opens on Friday, Sept. 2 at Mount St. Joseph.
