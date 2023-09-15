FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven boys soccer team had an impressive showing against Vergennes. The Slaters eked out the victory, winning 2-1 on Friday at LaPlaca Field.
Vergennes controlled most of the first half with physical and aggressive play on offense, establishing a lead 1-0. The Commodores scored the opening goal in 19th minute of the first half.
Coach Tim Dayton came into this game knowing it was going to be a battle because of Vergennes’ style of play.
“Vergennes is good every year, they’re bigger and more physical” Dayton said. “They like to play with the ball forward early so I asked our guys to keep constant pressure on the ball.”
With those adjustments Fair Haven began finding their footing coming out of the half. Jack Spaulding broke the ice scoring Fair Haven’s first goal in the 12th minute of the second half. Jace Hetrick added to the point total, scoring the second goal midway through the second half.
The Slaters momentum elevated the play of the entire team. Goalie Noah Woodbury had a solid showing, saving more than half a dozen Vergennes shots.
Coming off this impressive win, Dayton feels encouraged about the direction of the team.
“This win felt different because we went toe to toe with them,” Dayton said.
This win brings Fair Haven to 3-1 on the season. They now look forward to their next opponent Monday against Granville.