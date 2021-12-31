While many people were out getting their final things for their New Year’s festivities, some of the area’s best high school wrestlers were at Fair Haven Union High School, competing in the Slater Duals.
Fair Haven played host to a pair of Vermont schools, Springfield and Mount Anthony, and a trio of New York schools, Granville, Warrensburg and Oneonta.
The days was filled with a round robin slate of dual meet matches, starting in the morning and going into the late afternoon.
The host Slaters went 2-3 in dual matches, beating Springfield 42-36 and Oneonta 37-36, while losing to MAU 54-24, Granville 41-30 and Warrensburg 57-17.
Fair Haven opened the day against Warrensburg. The highlight of the dual for the Slaters was a technical fall in by Tristan Hyatt at 138 pounds.
Fair Haven opened up the Oneonta dual with three straight pins, Lincoln Wilcox at 120, Trey Lee at 126 and Liam Robinson at 132.
Paityn DeLong had one the grittiest wins of that dual, going down early, but working her way back into the match. She scored points late to force an overtime period and won in the extra time.
Stamina played a big part in her win, a portion of preparation the Slaters focus on.
“We do the extra training for a reason,” said Fair Haven coach Scott Shaddock. “Our guys have a fuller gas tank at the end of the matches. That’s where they come back.”
The Slaters also got wins from Gabe Bache and Rutland’s Tyler Terrian.
Bache followed up his decision win against Oneonta with a pin in his match against Granville.
In the Mount Anthony dual, Bache got a first-period pin over the Patriots’ James Murphy. Terrian lost in a competitive match with Aaron Johnson at 182.
Colton DeLong had a pin in the first period against MAU’s Carson Herzfeld.
“He’s always been the big kid, the goofy kid. Well, he’s not the goofy (kid) anymore,” Shaddock said. “He’s tough.”
Trey Lee also had a pin fall victory against MAU.
Springfield, an up-and-coming team in Vermont, was another close contest for Fair Haven.
Paityn DeLong grabbed another win, this one a pin fall in the second period against Marshall Simpson.
At 160, the Cosmos’ Hunter Ferland picked up a first-period pin on Matt Reck.
Ferland, a freshman, was impressive all day, going 3-2.
“He’s been taking off like a rocket,” said Springfield coach Don Beebe.
Cole Wright followed up Ferland’s win with a second-period pin on Bache.
Colton DeLong and Springfield’s Bryan Stafford faced off at 220 and Stafford came out on top with a pin in the second period.
Fair Haven’s Wilcox finished out the dual with a quick pin on Dillan Lacasse.
Springfield was missing some guys that fill out other weight classes and the Cosmos think that proved costly, especially in the Fair Haven dual.
“We’re missing probably four weight classes, so that hurt us,” Beebe said. “We forfeited matches that we have wrestlers for that just aren’t here.”
The Cosmos came out of the meet without a win, but showed plenty of competitiveness. Springfield lost 63-24 to Oneonta, 35-30 to Granville, 54-18 to Warrensburg and 66-18 to MAU, along with the close Fair Haven loss.
Stafford and Wright both had pins for the Cosmos against the Patriots.
Stafford was a perfect 5-0 and Wright was 4-1 for the day.
“Bryan is moving up in the ranks. We have something there,” Beebe said. “If we work hard and do what we need to do, I think he has a chance (at states).”
This was Springfield’s third competition this week. For Beebe’s bunch, it’s all about getting the reps on the mat.
“It was amazing. You don’t always get that,” said Beebe about the full week of action. “A lot of times there’s a tournament and a lot of time in between. I feel lucky that we’re going after it.”
Wrestling is a sport filled with adversity. You may not win every match, but the process of coming back and learning from your experiences is important.
That was something Shaddock stressed to his team following their final matches.
“They don’t ask you your record when they give you the gold medal. They just put it around your neck and say congratulations,” Shaddock said.
Fair Haven is at Otter Valley on Thursday and at Mount Anthony on Saturday. Springfield is also scheduled to attend the MAU meet.
