FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven baseball and softball teams aren’t far removed from being the cream of the crop in Division II.
The Slater baseball team was state champion in 2019 and the year before that was a state semifinalist. The Fair Haven softball team was in the championship game in 2018 and was also a semifinalist club in 2016, 2017, 2019.
Both clubs are hungry to get back to that level after 2021 seasons that were a bit down from recent standards.
BASEBALLFair Haven baseball sees a lot of continuity heading into the 2022 season. The Slaters graduated a couple key pieces from last year’s club, but plenty of exciting pieces are coming back, along with a couple of intriguing additions.
“We’re still young, but they’re an experienced young group,” said Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese. “Last season was a true rebuilding season. We’re confident in what we’ve got. We’ll be scrappy and should compete.”
The Slaters should have plenty of pitching.
“I don’t have to be too crazy about saving guys for this or that. We’re pretty deep in pitching,” Greenlese said.
Senior Ethan Kelley, a transfer from Bellows Falls, came onto the local radar pitching for the Lakes Region American Legion team over the summer and should be a key piece to the pitching staff.
Matt Heibler saw plenty of time on the hill last year for Fair Haven and returns. Tyler Niklasson was a great bullpen piece last year and is back as well.
Carson Babbie, Connor Fisher and Sawyer Ramey are guys who can eat up innings for Fair Haven. Sophomore Joe Buxton didn’t play last year, but joins the club this season and can also pitch.
Around the diamond, it starts with Ramey, a junior shortstop. His double play partner will be sophomore Trey Lee at second base and senior Kyle James will be back at third base.
Greenlese has a couple options at first base with Niklasson and Buxton both capable of playing the position.
Behind the dish, Tim Kendall and Noah Woodbury will share catching duties.
“They both bring different things to the plate,” Greenlese said.
Heibler, Babbie, Kelley and Wyatt Cusanelli will have roles in the outfield.
Fair Haven scrimmages Division I Burr and Burton on Tuesday and opens up for real on April 14 at home against Middlebury.
SOFTBALL
Zoey Cole has been one of the faces of Fair Haven softball and she remains with the team this year in a different capacity.
The recent FHU graduate will be one of the assistant coaches of this year’s club, helping out head coach Bill Jones and assistant coach Wally Fabian.
“She brings a lot of knowledge. She knows the game of softball,” Jones said. “I think it’s tough for her to coach and not be able to play, but she has the role down.”
Cole’s position in the circle will be a big hole for Fair Haven to fill this spring.
Zoey’s younger sister Izzy Cole, Tori Raymond and Lindsey Lynch, all freshmen, could see time pitching. Senior Ashley Carvey is another option to pitch.
Carvey’s main position is second base, a spot she’ll return to this spring. She’s joined on that side of the infield by returning junior Elizabeth Munger at first base.
Olivia Almeida figures to take over at shortstop for the graduated Allison Lanthier. Mercedes Cathcart played mostly outfield last year, but could be making the switch to third base.
Sophomore Maddie Egan takes over for the graduated Sam Barker at catcher.
Sophomore Jaylena Haley will be an anchor in the outfield and others will find roles around her. “There’s plenty of opportunities for the outfield,” Jones said.
The Slaters have six freshmen on their roster with Lynch, Raymond, Izzy Cole, Ameli Munger, Kate Hadwen and Riley Marsden.
The sophomores are Egan and Haley, the juniors are Elizabeth Munger and Veronica Redondo and the seniors are Carvey, Almeida and Carthcart.
Fair Haven will be tested right off the bat, hosting Springfield on April 12.
“It’s a good group of ladies,” Jones said. “We’re excited. We have a solid schedule.”
