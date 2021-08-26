A new era is on the horizon for Fair Haven girls soccer.
The Slaters have a new coach in Teri Perry, taking over for Ian Akin, and they have a new influx of talent coming in, following a ton of graduation losses.
Tim Dayton is back on the sidelines for the Fair Haven boys soccer team and his roster situation isn’t too far off from his female counterparts’ group, with lots of young guys joining the fold.
Both teams have talent hungry to make their mark. In the girls’ case, it’s about keeping a tradition of winning going, and in the boys’ case, it’s about instilling that expectation.
GIRLSThere’s no denying the impact that the 2021 graduating class had on the Fair Haven girls team. From goalie all the way up to forward, there were high-level players with loads of experience on last year’s team.
Perry’s task is building the next generation of Slaters and she likes the group she has to do it.
“We have eight freshmen, which replaces our eight seniors (from last year) nicely, at least,” Perry said. “But that was eight starting seniors, so it will be a new goalie and a whole new defensive line because that was all seniors.
“I’m excited about it. Some of these girls have really been waiting. They’ve been itching for their turn.”
A team is only as good at its goalie and Fair Haven could rely on the All-State play of Emma Ezzo for years. Freshman Kate Hadwen looks to fill those shoes in 2021.
“(Kate) is super aggressive, which is exactly what you want in a goalie,” Perry said. “She’s not afraid to put her body in uncomfortable positions. She is fearless. The experience will come.”
In front of Hadwen, senior Ashley Carvey will be a leader on the back line.
“Ashley started two years ago, but then she had a knee injury and was out all of last season,” Perry said. “She has got some experience and is ready to go.”
Junior Ella Kuehn is another who will be relied upon heavily in the back.
Junior Brittney Love established herself as one the most exciting players to watch in the area in her first two varsity seasons and she’ll be a stalwart in the midfield for the Slaters.
Love could play more a defensive midfield role in the early going, given the youth of the squad.
She will be joined by her sister Lizzie Love and Perry’s daughter Maddie Perry, both freshmen.
“Having (Brittney) and her sister working together, they know each other so well, so there’s none of the, ‘oh it’s a freshman, we have to figure it out.’ Britt’s really strong in the middle of the field and Lizzie’s crosses are great.”
The speed of the Love sisters and Maddie Perry is something coach Perry is excited to see in action.
Sisters Isabella Carrara, a senior, and Julia Carrara, a sophomore, will contribute up front. Sophomore Lily Briggs had multiple multi-goal games last year and is back. Fellow sophomore Ayame Merkle will be a forward.
Junior Holly Gannon is another girl with experience in the attacking group. She scored her first varsity goal last fall.
“There’s a lot of competition going on for positions,” Perry said.
Fair Haven opens up on Sept. 4, hosting Bellows Falls.
BOYS
The Slater boys will be relying on a nice mix of youth and experience for the 2021 season.
Fair Haven has seven freshmen on the roster, along with five seniors, six juniors and two sophomores.
“The young guys will have to get used to the varsity game,” Dayton said.
One guy that is well-accustomed to the varsity rigors is junior goalkeeper Kole Matta, a returning starter.
“(Kole) has good experience in goal,” Dayton said.
Matta has been working with sophomore keeper Noah Woodbury and the younger goalie has impressed.
Fair Haven lost some critical pieces on its back line, so it had to do some reshuffling heading into the new season.
Junior Noah Beayon will shift from fullback to center back to help captain the defense.
Beside him will be junior Matt Finnegan.
“(Matt) is an excellent reader of the game,” Dayton said. “He’s the third Finnegan I’ve coached and they all are great players.”
Senior Kaylo Stevenson is one of the Slaters’ captains this year and he’ll be a key piece in the midfield, having played a lot in the back throughout his Fair Haven career.
Ashton Thomas is another guy coming back with experience in the midfield.
“He has improved a ton,” Dayton said.
Some talented freshmen are in the midfield group and they bring something different to the table.
Jack Almeida has great technical ability.
“(Jack) is a talented player. His first touch is extraordinary and he has great eyes for the pass,” Dayton said.
Jack Spaulding provides more of a physical presence in the midfield.
Sullivan O’Brien will also play in the midfield, but may drop into the back line if need be.
Fair Haven struggled to put the ball in the back of the net last year, scoring just five times in nine games.
The Slaters will look for a big uptick in that category. Senior Nick Carrabino, another captain, scored once last year and should be a key piece in the attack.
Freshman Jace Hetrick will be another contributor offensively. Stevenson and Almeida have scoring ability as well.
Fair Haven opens up on Wednesday, hosting Burr and Burton. The Slaters will have plenty of tough tests throughout the season, outside of BBA, like Hartford, Woodstock and Green Mountain.
Dayton wants his team playing their best soccer come playoff time.
“I think by the time we get to the tournament, we’ll be a pretty good team,” Dayton said. “I’m hoping we can improve across the season and make a good showing in the tournament.”
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
