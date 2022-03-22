This past weekend, Fair Haven junior Paityn DeLong was a long way from the wrestling room that looks out upon the basketball court at her high school. She was on a much bigger stage.
DeLong made the trip out to Colorado to compete in the USA Wrestling Girls Folkstyle Nationals and found some great success, finishing fourth in the 144-pound weight class in the tournament.
It was a whole new world for DeLong, who had 30 wins this winter wrestling nearly all boys.
“It was a big deal. There’s not many girls that compete in Vermont,” DeLong said. “It was cool to be able to represent the state and my school.”
DeLong remembers only wrestling one girl during the high school season, a girl from Milton.
This weekend, she was competing against the best girls wrestlers the country has to offer. Fair Haven coach Scott Shaddock, who made the trip to Colorado with DeLong and her family, said there were around 800 girls in the tournament and the wrestling ran on 12 mats.
“It was a beautiful venue,” Shaddock said.
“It was definitely crazy. I was not used to seeing that many girls in a tournament,” DeLong said. “It was great to see all these girls competing in what has been a male-dominated sport.”
DeLong was a bit of an unknown for opponents heading into the tournament, coming from a small state where girls wrestling isn’t prominent.
She started as the No. 23 seed in the 24-girl tournament, but quickly blew past that expectation.
First up was the hometown favorite of Sheccid Aguirre, the tournament’s No. 2 seed from Colorado. DeLong knocked her off with a 9-2 decision win.
DeLong moved on to face Aubrey Yauger, from Texas, and fell 6-3, sending the Fair Haven junior into the consolation bracket.
DeLong bested Iowa state champion Haidyn Snyder in her next match and followed that up with a win against undefeated North Dakota state champion Allyssa Johnson by pin fall.
The Fair Haven grappler took on Oregon state runner-up Brielle Brick and won by pin fall to advance to the third-place match.
In the third-place match, DeLong ran into Yauger once again and the Texas wrestler topped DeLong by pin fall.
“Paityn’s goal was to get at least seventh, so by getting fourth, she blew past that,” Shaddock said. “We’re really proud of her.”
DeLong is someone who is always ready for the big moment. She’s confident that she can hang with anybody she faces and it’s helped her continue to improve.
“(Paityn) was ready to go. The mental preparation was there,” Shaddock said, as he and the DeLong clan were heading back to the airport in Colorado on Monday.
“We tried to keep her coming out here hushed and just let her come out and perform. She did just that. We know how tough she is.”
DeLong still has a year of high school wrestling to go. Her goal is to keep on improving and things will roll from there.
According to Shaddock, she’s been in contact with some college coaches.
“She’s going to continue on and do more training,” Shaddock said.
If DeLong makes her way back to the national tournament next year, opponents will be on notice of what to expect – a tough kid, who never gives up.
It’s served her well every time she steps on the mat and it’s something she continues to carry with her.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.