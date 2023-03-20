Fair Haven junior Trey Lee made sure to find his wrestling coach Scott Shaddock right when he came off the mat after winning an individual state championship last month.
"I did this for you coach," Lee said while giving Shaddock a hug.
Shaddock, who had open heart surgery in January, made sure he was there for Lee and his teammates when they tried to make their state championship dreams a reality. He rose from his wheelchair when Lee got the 126-pound championship-winning pin on Mount Anthony's Alex Perez.
Lee was on the top of the podium that night and he tops the podium for Rutland Herald Wrestler of the Year honor as well.
Winning a state championship is the crowning moment, but it's just the climax of the story. The other chapters are written in the offseason in workouts and in practices and meets where a wrestler fine tunes everything. It's in those moments they make sure that when the lights are brightest, they don't falter.
"We told him he needs to believe in himself, but not be cocky," Shaddock said. "Some times when you get to that level you can slack off and he never did that."
When Shaddock had to step away for his health midway through the season, assistant Matt Tuscano, a state champion himself at Fair Haven, took on the interim head coaching role. He, along with the team's assistant coaches, helped Lee hone in on what would make successful at states.
Shaddock was also in constant communication with Lee throughout the coach's rehab process, always looking to better the junior standout.
"We chatted pretty much every day and went over film and how he could improve," Shaddock said.
The pin against the MAU standout Perez was redemption for Lee. Not only was it a victory against a kid he had been going back and forth with as the best at the 126-pound weight class all season, but it was a moment where he got over the hump.
Last winter at CVU, Lee was in the finals, but was the one getting pinned. This year, it was him doing the pinning.
"It was mental last year," Shaddock said. "We tell our wrestlers to step on the mat and walk around the gym just to feel comfortable. The mat may be a different color, but it's the same mat you've been putting work on all year long."
Shaddock brought up the example of former Slater standout Sam Worthing who was the state runner-up at 132 pounds in 2019 as a sophomore, but came back and won the state title the next winter at Mount Anthony.
Worthing got his name up on the banner that hangs in the Fair Haven gymnasium, just like Lee has.
The Lee family loves its wrestling. Trey's older brother Dylan is the program's all-time wins leader. Shaddock credits a lot to the example the Lee parents have set for their sons.
"Trey's parents never let him get too big of a head," Shaddock said. "We talk a lot about family. Wrestling is a family. You have people behind you to back you and be there for you."
Lee was tested. To be as elite as he strives to be, that's what is needed, but he never backed down from the challenge. He was as a leader to younger wrestlers and came ready to work each day.
That's something that is hard to teach.
"(Trey) is an all-around really good kid. He's never disrespectful," Shaddock said.
Qualities like that rub off on others. Those qualities, along with his talent and work ethic, made him a state champion.
Lee is getting ready for baseball season and also competes in football in the fall, so he could have options about where his next chapter takes him when he turns his tassel next spring.
Shaddock knows that if Lee wants to continue his wrestling career, he has all the intangibles in the world to make it happen.
But there's one more high school wrestling season for Lee. He has a state title to defend.
