Todd Roberts loved playing for Fair Haven Union High School. The gym is intimate by Division II standards and the fans pack it game after game.
His love for the small-town atmosphere was one reason he chose to play at Division II St. Michael's College even though University of Vermont coach Tom Brennan offered him a scholarship.
"The small community is a reason I chose St. Michael's," Roberts said. "It just felt like St. Michael's was a little better fit."
"I am thankful for the decision I made."
That decision has reaped him another prestigious honor. Already in the St. Michael's College Hall of Fame, Roberts was recently notified he is being inducted into the Northeast-10 Conference Hall of Fame.
It is little wonder SMC coach Tom O'Shea, Brennan and other coaches were drawn to the 6-foot-8 Roberts while he was playing for the Slaters. He scored 1,786 points at Fair Haven. Twice in 1996 he eclipsed the 40-point mark in a game, dropping 42 on Woodstock and 42 more on Springfield.
He helped lead the Slaters to a state crown in 1997 when they defeated U-32 60-48 in the Division II state championship game.
He considers his highlight at St. Michael's to be his junior season when the Purple Knights went 27-4. They were ranked as high as No. 3 nationally that season and made it all the way to the Sweet 16.
That was a true team, he said.
"The players on the second team pushed us every day in practice," Roberts said.
Roberts is only the second SMC figure to be enshrined in the NE-10 Hall of Fame. He follows the legendary Ed Markey who was a coach and athletic director at the school.
Roberts was a complete player and with his 6-foot-8 frame could do damage inside but also struck from 3-point territory where he made 40.2% of his shots.
That junior season he averaged 17.6 points per game, 8.3 rebounds a contest and drained 92 3-point field goals.
Posting about Roberts' latest honor on social media, former Fair Haven coach Scott Allen called Roberts "a self-made player and a complete team player."
Allen went on to say that Todd's father Mike is certainly looking down smiling.
Mike Roberts was a devoted Slater fan and there is a clinic put on by Allen each summer at FHUHS that is named for Mike Roberts.
Todd attends the clinic and Brennan also frequently shows up at the event.
Brennan and Roberts usually reminisce about the University of Vermont coach failing to nab Roberts who got away to next-door neighbor SMC.
Roberts lives in Hartland and works as the Vice President of Finance at Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
While playing, Roberts earned several Northeast-10 Conference honors. This one is the league's biggest of all.
