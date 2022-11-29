FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven Union High School junior Ava Shull is headed to Aggie Land. The Texas A&M cross country course represents a reward for a lot of hard work and improving times during the cross country season.
Shull earned her way to the National Junior Olympics by winning cross country races in Rhode Island and Maine after having a successful high school campaign for the Slaters.
She placed ninth in the Junior Olympics race in Rhode Island. The top 30 advanced to the next race so that meant that she was off to North Berwick, Maine. She had a 15th-place finish there, an event that sends the top 30 finishers to the biggest stage, the one in College Station, Texas.
“I didn’t expect to qualify for the Nationals,” Shull said.
She might not have, but Fair Haven Union High coach Randy Shutter saw that something special was happening once the calendar was flipped to October.
“Things were starting to change,” Shutter said. “Her times were coming down. She had a good race at the Woods Run (in Thetford), then at the Southern Vermont League Championships and at the State Meet.”
Then, she had another strong performance at the Meet of Champions in St. Albans.
“Her times just kept dropping. And they were not dropping by 5 or 10 seconds but by 20 to 25 seconds,” Shutter said.
“I don’t think that she has peaked yet.”
The National Meet at A&M will be on Dec. 10 on the Aggies’ 5-kilometer course.
“I have looked at the course a little bit but I can’t really tell anything about the elevation,” Shull said.
She and Shutter will fly out of Manchester, New Hampshire on Dec. 8 and spend the night in Houston before driving to College Station on Friday for the Saturday race.
Shutter and Shull both expressed their appreciation to the community for its support in making the trip possible.
Shull’s love affair with running began early. She participated in the Girls on the Run program in third grade.
Shull had injury issues in the past, notably shin splints during the indoor track and field season last year.
“The goal this year was to keep the shins healthy,” Shutter said.
That emphasis obviously paid off as she began making gigantic steps in the middle of the fall cross country season.
Shull said she definitely wants to run in college. She is certain to have myriad options as she is an outstanding student.
She will have little time to recover after returning from Texas. The Slaters’ first meet of the indoor track and field season is on Dec. 17 at the University of Vermont. Her events for the indoor campaign figure to be the 600 and 1,000 meters.
She was a one-person team for the FHUHS girls this fall. Next fall, it appears that she will have other girls on the team who will be moving up from middle school, something she is excited about.
But the more immediate item on her agenda is running against the other top Junior Olympic cross country runners in the nation on a course deemed good enough to have been the host for the Southeast Conference Cross Country Championships as well as the NCAA South Central Region Meet during recent years.
It is a well-earned prize.
“I am so happy for her. I know how hard she has worked,” Shutter said.
