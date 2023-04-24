BRANDON — The Otter Valley boys lacrosse team is in rebuilding mode. The small victories and daily improvements may take precedence over the ticks in the win column.
The Otters graduated 10 seniors from last year's Division III semifinal team, many of which had loads of varsity experience. With such a young squad this spring, Otter Valley knew it was going to take some lumps, and it surely has in the opening weeks of the season.
On Monday, the Otters took another one of those lumps, but this one wasn't nearly as painful. Otter Valley had its best offensive effort of the season in a 17-6 loss to BFA-Fairfax at Markowski Field.
The Otters had been held to just one goal in each of their first three games, so this was a massive step forward.
"We had some experience back that had been out, so that helps," said OV coach Matt Clark. "They're coming along. Over half the team, this is now their fourth career lacrosse game, so it's starting to gel.
"We're still making some small mistakes that come from experience. For us, at this point, it's about getting as many opportunities as we can to play this game."
Otter Valley hung with Fairfax in the early stages of the contest. The Bullets scored the game's first three goals, all coming from senior Bryce Fontaine, but the Otters found their way onto the scoreboard with a goal from Thomas Politano. Politano made a nice deke of the defender and got a shot off from the left side to find the back of the net.
Otter Valley kept it close early in the second and was down by just two goals when Politano scored to make it 5-3.
Politano had all three of the OV goals up to that point and finished the day with a team-high four tallies.
"(Thomas) is a good little player. He's been waiting to be the quarterback of the offense, being behind some of the guys last year," Clark said. "He's having his chance and he's doing a good job."
Ben Marks and Chase Cram added a goal apiece for Otter Valley, both coming in the second half.
Fairfax really started to create some distance as the second quarter went on and it went into halftime up by seven.
After Marks' tally off the opening faceoff of the third quarter, the Bullets quickly grabbed momentum back and scored five unanswered goals to really put the game away.
"The team that I practice with finally showed up," said Fairfax coach Dave Adams. "We've had games where we haven't got off the bus. Today, we were able to complete some passes, which made the difference."
Fontaine is the Bullets' top scoring threat and he flashed his talent all game long, scoring eight goals, but he also found ways to get his teammates involved.
Brandon Gillilan and Shayne Meunier both scored three goals, while Jacob Gray, Kyrell Anderson and Joseph Brock all scored once.
Adams notes how important it is for his squad to not be a one-trick pony.
"I always tell (Bryce) that he has to diversify because teams are going to lock him off right away and then we're in trouble," Adams said. "It was nice to see him diversify the scoresheet."
OV goalie Damon Wood, one of the many first-year Otters, made 11 saves, while Fairfax goalie Thomas Sheehan had five stops.
Otter Valley (0-4) hosts Brattleboro on Saturday, while Fairfax is at Harwood on Monday.
This matchup with the Otters was the first Division III game Fairfax has had. Adams enjoys the challenge of testing his team against an opponent more on their playing field and a team they could potentially see in the playoffs.
"When we get to these games, it's nice to have it on the schedule," Adams said. "It allows us to play schools with more equal competition."
