LUDLOW (June 3, 2028) — The Little Brown Jug, one of the most revered traditions in Vermont high school sports, is back.
Black River Independent School Headmaster Noah Schmidt made the announcement that the “Jug Game” boys soccer rivalry between Proctor and the Black River Independent School will return this fall.
Schmidt, who became the headmaster of BRIS in 2027, said upon taking the position that reinstating the Little Brown Jug was a priority of his administration.
The Little Brown Jug is near and dear to Schmidt. He not only played in the rivalry game but the event was the brainchild of his grandfather Stew Schmidt when he was the athletic director at the old Black River High School.
Stew Schmidt and Bob Abrahamson, then the Proctor athletic director, hatched the idea of the Little Brown Jug rivalry because the boys soccer rivalry between their schools had become so special.
The 42nd Little Brown Jug edition would have been played in 2019 but Black River did not field a boys soccer team that season. The school closed its doors after the 2019-20 school year.
The Black River Independent School launched in the fall of 2020 with 16 students.
Now that enrollment has swelled to 125 students, the younger Schmidt felt it was time to resurrect the Little Brown Jug Series, one of the most storied small school traditions anywhere.
The first Jug Game will be held under the lights of Ludlow’s Dorsey Park and the 2029 game will be played as the first night game ever at Proctor High’s Taranovich Field. Taranovich is scheduled to have lights erected in the summer of 2029 along with new bleachers and a permanent food concession.
___
Playoff fodder: All playoff losses hurt. The finality of a playoff loss stings even when it is expected. Some are worse than others and the one the West Rutland boys soccer team endured on Tuesday was painful, especially for eight seniors. The No. 4 Golden Horde had beaten No. 13 White River Valley in both regular-season meetings and thoroughly outplayed the Wildcats on Tuesday according to Westside coach Dillon Zaengle. ... The Vermont Principals Association sends us a reminder that semifinal soccer games next week will now kick off at 2 p.m. instead of 3 p.m. That is because we change our clocks on Sunday. ... Kudos to the VPA for putting Manchester’s Applejack Stadium in the state championship rotation (Division IV) for the first time. The Applejack folks bill the facility as “Vermont’s best natural grass field stadium.” They also know how to run a marquee event there.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.