PROCTOR — Richford High baseball catcher Xavier Wood will gladly make the 117-mile trip to Proctor High to play against the Phantoms any old time.
This fall, Wood played out of his mind as the goalie, ousting Proctor from the soccer playoffs with a 1-0 victory.
Thursday, he made some big plays in the Falcons' 19-14 victory over Proctor in the first round of the Division IV baseball playoffs.
"We said on the way down that we had the same situation as we did in the fall, so let's do it again," Wood said.
But when the Phantoms scored six runs in the third inning to take a 10-6 lead, it looked as though No. 8 Proctor might get the best of No. 9 Richford this time.
Bode Richardson, Jacob Patch, Lucas Merrill (an RBI double) and Chase Razanouski (a triple) had hits in that inning that was also fueled by errors and misplayed balls.
When Patch's sacrifice fly played Razanouski, the Phantoms still had their four-run lead (10-6) after three innings.
The Falcons grabbed their first lead (11-10) since the top of the first with a five-run fourth inning.
They got those five runs on only two hits as the Proctor defense collapsed and there were two hit batsmen.
The Phantoms regained the lead with three runs in the home half of the fourth. Lucas Merrill drew a walk to lead off that inning and Aaron Brock, Brogan Shehee and Connor Sweet followed with three consecutive base hits.
The game was tied 13-13 when when Brogan Shehee drew a walk to lead off the inning.
This is where Wood made perhaps his biggest play, gunning down Shehee attempting to steal second with no outs.
The Phantoms did score one in the inning but Richford coach Kevin Blaney felt that Wood's cutting down that runner likely extinguished a potential big inning.
"I have been working on that, trying to get the ball out faster," Wood said.
The Phantoms took a 14-13 lead into the seventh and that's where everything blew up in their face.
The inning began innocently enough with Brock getting the first batter to ground out.
But then he sandwiched two walks around an error. Will Steinhour had an RBI on a ground out to tie the score.
Wood had a two-run single and Mitchell Kane legged out an infield single.
When the inning was finally over, the Falcons had sent 13 men to the plate and scored six runs to take a 19-14 lead.
The Phantoms went quietly in the bottom of the seventh as Carter Blaney faced only four men in the frame.
That meant Richford had taken a big step in its return to varsity baseball, moving on to a quarterfinal game on Saturday at No. 1 Blue Mountain.
The Falcons will take a 3-11 record into that game against the 14-0 Bucks.
Proctor completed its season with a record of 5-9.
Proctor coach Jeff Patch started Lucas Merrill on the mound and Brock relieved him at the start of the third inning.
Proctor ace Jacob Patch was unavailable to pitch due to arm trouble. He played shortstop and first base.
Coach Blaney went with Jacob Clawson as his starter but Carter Blaney came in to start the third inning and pitched the rest of the way to pick up the win.
Patch, Merrill, Brock and Sweet led Proctor's 10-hit attack with two hits apiece.
Clawson was a catalyst for production in Richford's lineup. He had three hits with a double, five runs scored and two RBIs.
It was not the prettiest baseball with a preponderance of errors, walks and some misplayed base hits.
But when you are a program bringing back varsity baseball after a hiatus, winning a playoff game has to count as a success
"It's not all doom and gloom," Proctor coach Jeff Patch said. "I think next year that we will be able to do some punching."
A healthy Jacob Patch and the return of Brock (only an eighth grader this season) means the Phantoms should have a formidable 1-2 punch on the mound to go with a lot of other pieces.
The Falcons were breaking up the long trip back home with a stop for pizza in Brandon. You can certain that it tasted pretty darn good.
