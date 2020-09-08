WEST RUTLAND — Normally by this time in September, high school sports are well underway and teams are finding their footing in the early portion of their season.
This year is anything but normal.
With schools across the state opening up Tuesday, high school sports followed suit. The first day of practice brought a calm to some and some uncertainty to others.
In West Rutland, it was business as usual. The Golden Horde’s boys and girls soccer teams were out on the back fields getting their first official work in after school.
Both teams were given the go-ahead to have optional summer training, but the real thing with everyone involved felt sweet for the two talented clubs.
“It’s excellent to be back on the field. It’s a start toward normalcy,” said Westside boys coach Dillon Zaengle. “I’m excited for the seniors to play in their last season. That would have been a real bummer if they couldn’t do that. I know my seniors have worked really hard and been pushing for a season.”
“I missed them a lot,” said West Rutland girls coach Deanna Rodolfy. “I know they missed being all together too. I think we’re going to have a lot of fun. This is the first time we’ve all been together as a team, so it’s been pretty nice.”
While Westside had a chance to a little preseason work together, Mill River didn’t have that luxury. The school is going full remote learning until at least November, joining fellow Southern Vermont League member Mount Anthony in that regard. The teams didn’t get the go-ahead to meet together ahead of the first day of practice.
“I think for the kids that are able to participate in sports in a situation like this, it’s even that more important,” said Mill River girls soccer coach Shawn Bendig. “It gets them back together and they can socialize and feel like they’re a part of a group, a team, a class again.”
“This is our opportunity to come together and do something for a common goal, which is great when you get these guys that want to do that,” said Minutemen boys soccer coach Peter Roach. “I think they appreciate it even more. I’m thankful to be back.”
Masking is going to be mandatory across all sports except for cross country this fall, something athletes are having to adjust to in these early practices.
“I think kids are even more flexible than adults,” Roach said. “We’ll take more water breaks and mask breaks. We’ll let guys breathe.”
Conditioning the kids on how to play in a mask now is essential, so they feel more comfortable when actual games hopefully come around in two weeks.
“Until our first game, we are absolutely wearing our masks at practice,” Rodolfy said. “It’s going to take some getting used to, especially this first week, but next week, we hope to wear them full time, all the time. It’s tricky, but I think they’ll be okay.”
For Mill River football coach Greg Lewis, it’s tough to capture how this season will be.
The sport he’ll coach for the Minutemen is completely different from what he’s accustomed to.
Gone is 11-on-11 tackle football for this year and in it’s place is a 7-on-7 touch alternative.
“It’s difficult,” Lewis said. “There’s been a lot of full-contact football on TV over the last few days down south, so we get a lot of questions from these guys wondering why we’re not doing full contact, tackle football, since Vermont has some of the lower rates. I don’t really have an answer for them. It’s very frustrating.”
Lewis talked about how linemen feel a bit left out with the decision made to go to 7-on-7. Games, which only involve passing, will be broken down so skill position players, such as running backs and wide receivers, will play during two quarters, while lineman play in the other two.
It’s a departure from what the line guys have trained to do for years doing and is causing some to shy away from playing this year.
“We have a bunch of kids who aren’t going to play, mostly linemen,” Lewis said. “I understand the situation, but I wish they could have done something else like switch spring sports and fall sports like some of the other New England states have.”
It’s far from ideal, but Lewis and his team are hoping to have some fun.
“It is what it is. We’ll try to make the best of it and have some fun,” Lewis said. “Having two games a week should be fun and having them all local is a new mix-up, so that could be something new for them to enjoy.”
Mill River football opens up against defending-Division I champion Burr and Burton at Taylor Field on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.