After months of uncertainty, Vermont high school athletes finally have something certain in their life.
Secretary of Education Dan French announced at Gov. Phil Scott’s twice-weekly press conference on Tuesday that schools will move into Step 3 of the Strong and Healthy Start guidance on Saturday.
The move to Step 3 allows for fall sports competition between schools to proceed on Saturday.
“We decided to make the transition date on Saturday since the change in step level is also connected to our sport guidance,” French said. “Moving to Step 3 will permit the start of interscholastic competitions this weekend. We wanted to give our student-athletes an extra weekend for what has already been a shortened season.”
French said the move to Step 3 was based on a pair of variables, the “overall health conditions of the virus in Vermont” and the ability of schools to implement the state’s required health guidance.
The state measured the latter “objectively through anecdotal observation, based on frequent, if not daily, conversations with principals and superintendents.
“We opened our schools under Step 2 to give schools the opportunity to practice the implementation of the more strict requirements,” French said.
French said, to date, the state has not seen transmission of the virus in schools.
Schools have been practicing since Sept. 8, the first day of school in the state, waiting for the go-ahead to begin playing games between schools.
The announcement comes after uncertainty raised last week, when French spoke with superintendents Thursday to discuss the timeline for the move to Step 3 and the fact that schools wouldn’t move to Step 3 by this past Monday, Sept. 19.
Games on Saturday will mark the first high school sports contests to take place in the state since March, when girls basketball state tournaments were halted due to the rapidly-growing COVID-19 pandemic. The spring sports season was also canceled due to the pandemic.
The 7-on-7 touch football season, which is taking the place of 11-on-11, full contact football this fall, was slated to begin on Friday.
Many are wondering if any of those games will be moved to Saturday, given the new start date.
Middlebury Athletic Director Sean Farrell, who handles scheduling for the Vermont Interscholastic Football League, said it’s a school-by-school decision if they want to move football games to Saturday.
“I have sent an email to all VIFL schools letting them know that they can move their Friday night games to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. if they would like to keep their game,” said Farrell, in an email on Tuesday. “They just need to work with the (Vermont Football Officials Association) to make sure there are officials available.”
Fair Haven was going to host Mount Anthony Friday night. Ali Morgan, Fair Haven’s athletic director, said that game will not be moved to Saturday and is postponed with a new date still in the works.
Otter Valley AD Steven Keith said the Otters’ football game at Middlebury, originally scheduled for Friday, is postponed as of now, but they are looking into possible options for Saturday or a date in the future.
Rutland was slated to host Poultney on Friday night. That game was moved to Saturday at 2 p.m. at Alumni Field. The Raiders’ boys soccer team will also be on Alumni that day at 10 a.m., hosting Colchester.
The matchup with between Rutland and the Blue Devils is rare, but the kids on both sides are no strangers to each other.
“Our kids have been going to football camps with guys from Poultney forever,” said Rutland coach Mike Norman, who is also the AD at the school. “The kids keep up with other players in the county, especially with social media. Poultney is coming off a state championship and they’re a proud program.”
Norman was happy athletes across the state were given the go-ahead, noting how it validated the work done by so many.
“Lots of people put in hard work for this to come to fruition,” Norman said. “It’s nice to see the hard work paid off. Kids, parents, coaches, everyone needed this. The kids in all sports worked hard to make this happen.”
