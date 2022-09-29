The calendar is flipping to October this weekend, meaning the race for playoff positioning will be intensifying across the state.
The first month of local sports action has brought a mix of everything. Talented seniors have shined, while young stars have broken onto the scene. Perennial contenders have maintained their elite grip, while other squads have taken a step forward.
Let’s look at a handful of trends that have caught our eye in the first month of the regular season.
Turning the corner
It’s always fun to prognosticate in the preseason what teams may take a step toward contention. Some of those predictions can be wrong and others spot on.
In the Rutland Herald coverage area, we’ve had a handful of teams turn the corner so fall this fall.
The Mill River football team has to down as of the big surprises. The Minutemen have bought into what new coach Phil Hall is preaching and it has paid off with big wins on the gridiron, as they entered the halfway mark of the regular season two games above the .500 mark.
While a handful of Mill River programs have been struggling to maintain their contending ways, the football team has given the school something to get behind.
Whether it was their gut check win against rival Otter Valley earlier in the season or their bounce back win against Woodstock on the road, there has been plenty to smile about in North Clarendon.
The West Rutland boys soccer team suffered through a winless season last year, but are starting to see the hard work of improvement pay off. Entering Thursday, the Golden Horde were riding a three-game winning streak.
The Otter Valley girls soccer team is in a similar boat. The Otters had a rough year last season, but have strung together a handful of wins recently that gives a ton of hope for the future in Brandon.
The OV boys soccer team also had one of its hotter starts in recent memory as they it tries to prove it belongs among the best in Division II.
Intriguing D-IVThe Proctor girls soccer team has been the definition of dominant for more than a decade. The Phantoms have been to the last 11 Division IV state championship games and won eight titles in that span.
For years, it’s been a foregone conclusion that Proctor would be in that game, but this year could be a lot more interesting.
The Phantoms very well might make it 12 this year, as they’ve really found their groove over the last two weeks, but there are plenty of teams throwing their hat in the ring of contenders.
Leland & Gray dropped down to D-IV this year and was undefeated heading into Thursday, after making a D-III championship game appearance last fall. The Rebels are the lone team to beat the Phantoms.
Teams like Mount St. Joseph, Arlington and West Rutland have given Proctor all it could handle in matchups as well.
Outside of the southern half of the state, a team like Blue Mountain could be a very tough out come playoff time.
Division IV girls soccer is healthier than it’s ever been and should make for a fun homestretch.
Breakouts
It’s always nice to see established players continue to build upon their high school resume and play at the top of their game, but it can be even more fun to look at the future becoming the present with quality play early in their high school careers.
A pair of Division IV soccer players come to mind when thinking of breakout athletes, and neither is technically even a high school student yet.
At MSJ, eighth-grader Isabella Anderson has quickly established herself as a massive piece to the future for the Mounties. Heading into Thursday, Anderson was second on the team with six goals, trailing only senior Lauren Costales’ 10.
Anderson has displayed soccer IQ well beyond her years and that has to excite those repping the green and white.
Peter Guay looks to be a huge piece of the West Rutland boys soccer team’s future. Guay has found the back of the net twice during Westside’s three-game winning streak has already established himself as a key contributor on offense.
I don’t know what they feed these Guay children, but they seem to all be elite athletes.
On the golf course, Mattie Serafin has been a big breakout performer for Mill River. Just a freshman, he already has multiple medalist honors to his name, including a co-medalist win in the 18-hole Rutland Invitational.
Serafin could be a good under the radar contender when it comes to Division II states in a few weeks.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
