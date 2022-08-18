It was a first day. It was a wet day. It was a great day.
Thursday was the first day of practice for high school fall sports teams in Vermont except for football which got a head start on Monday.
It is always a great day. It is a time to get together with teammates after not seeing many of them over the summer. It is a day that is the beginning of working toward team goals.
It signals the beginning of the school year and kicks off a season that can begin in sizzling hot temperatures and end amidst snow flurries and playoff excitement.
Teams like the Mount St. Joseph and Otter Valley girls soccer teams that started the morning extra early played in a hard rain. But by the time the Poultney girls soccer team began their practice at 8:30 a.m., the rain stopped and the sun began beaming.
It was not lost on Poultney senior Hannah Welch that this was a special day.
“This is my last first day of practice,” she said.
It was also her fifth first day in soccer practice since she was a member of the varsity as an eighth grader.
Hopes are high in Poultney where the Blue Devils won nine games last year, their best season in most people’s memory. Poultney is known throughout the state as a football town and the girls soccer team wants its slice of the pie.
“We are going to be like Poultney football. We are going to make a name for ourselves,” goalkeeper Kenzie Ezzo said.
The program’s numbers are robust for the small school with 23 players out so far and the number could go up.
“I’m waiting on five more players,” coach Hannah Corkum said. “We hope to have a JV team.”
The Blue Devils lost the last two years to Rivendell in the playoffs and the Raptors are very much on the Poultney’s players’ minds as they look to take the next step.
The Devils look to be solid in goal where Ezzo has improved by working with her cousin Emma Ezzo, a former keeper at Fair Haven and the Vermont goalie in the 2021 Lions Twin State Soccer Game. Courtney is now playing at Castleton University.
“She has definitely helped me a lot,” Kenzi said. “I have got a lot more confidence coming out for the ball.”
The Blue Devils did play some summer soccer but only got three games in at the Polo Fields in Rutland Town.
Still, it was productive, Welch said.
“It let me get my first touches on a ball since last fall,” she said.
The West Rutland boys and girls soccer teams were practicing at the same time on Thursday, each taking half the field.
Like Poultney, the West Rutland girls team had 23 players.
“I am happy for the program that this many are coming out,” West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy said.
The Golden Horde had a great five-year run with Serena Coombs in the net but she has graduated.
Now, the job falls to her sister Bella Coombs, a sophomore.
Bella played in the goal in middle school but was a field player last year for the Golden Horde varsity team.
Rodolfy believes she will make the transition back to the goal with no problem.
“Her height helps her and she’s not afraid of the ball,” Rodolfy said.
Rodolfy’s team will be participating in a preseason round robin jamboree on Aug. 27 in Randolph.
Gus Covarrubias was working out at the other end of the field as the goalie for the Westside boys team.
Peyton Guay is the Horde’s leading returning scorer.
The boys team at West Rutland does not have the healthy numbers that the girls boast. The Golden Horde was also dealt a blow when Mike Harte tore his ACL this summer.
Dillon Zaengle had his boys team playing pickup soccer once a week during the summer.
He likes the enthusiasm.
“The big goal this year is to improve our pace of play,” Zaengle said after seeing his team go winless last fall.
“Garrett Owens will be a big key for us,” Zaengle said.
He is also excited about other returning players like forward Tristan Rocke, and Quincy Senecal on defense.
Cayman Pratt, David Noel, Noah Olson and Ryan Skaza are among the others he is counting on for major contributions.
“Peter Guay is an eighth grader we are excited about,” Zaengle said.
Mount St. Joseph girls soccer coach Lori Patterson greeted 16 players on Monday at 7 a.m. in the steady rain. That is a number she is happy with given that the Mounties graduated a large and talented senior group from last season.
She will also bring up a couple of eighth graders.
“We’re young but I am excited. I think it will be a good season,” Patterson said.
She will get a look at the Mounties in live action in a scrimmage against Arlington on Aug. 24 at Ludlow’s Dorsey Park.
Sixteen was also the number on the practice field for Tammi Blanchard’s Otter Valley girls’ soccer team.
She had the Otters spend the first day with drills designed to polish their passing.
The Otters have scrimmages lined up at Vergennes on Aug. 23 and with Poultney at home on Aug. 30.
“We have got to out the ball in the goal this year,” Blanchard said.
A lack of scoring was the Otters’ bugaboo in 2021.
Elena Politano is the leading returning goal scorer and Blanchard is looking for her to get more help in that department.
Transfer Brookelyn Kimball will be playing on the defensive end allowing Blanchard to move Savannah Cook up to the midfield area.
Thursday was about goal setting, conditioning and sharpening skills. It was about teammates getting used to one another and teams finding their identity.
Mostly, it was about the beginning that soccer, field hockey, cross country and golf fans have been waiting for. It is about games that will eventually be played with a stunning background of yellows, golds, oranges and reds.
There is nothing like it.
