New Poultney High boys basketball coach Todd Montana would love just a sliver of the success he had during the 2007-08 season when he was coaching just down the street. Montana’s Green Mountain College men’s basketball team fashioned a gaudy 21-5 record that year and won the NCAA Division III National Tournament for Independent Schools.
If you haven’t seen Montana around town it is because he spent nine years at Lasell College in Newton, Massachusetts. He was the sports information director there from 2012-14 and then spent the next six seasons as Lasell’s women’s basketball coach.
He treasured his time in Poultney while coaching at Green Mountain College and the grip the town had on him was a strong one.
“I moved back in March of 2020,” Montana said.
He took a job as a para-educator at Poultney Elementary School is now a special educator at Poultney High School.
When Bob Coloutti decided not to return to the boys varsity basketball coaching post at Poultney, Montana told Poultney Athletic Director Dave Capman that he was interested in the position.
“We hired him with our fall coaches. We didn’t want to give him the chance to change his mind,” Capman said.
Montana grew up around he game as the son of legendary Union College men’s basketball coach Bob Montana who had a record of 248-199 in his 17 seasons as the head guy for the Dutchmen.
The pull back to Poultney had a lot to do with the town’s spirit for Montana.
“There is a community feel to the area,” Montana said. “When the gym floor has the name of the AD on it (Capman Court), you know that there is an appreciation of the town for the school.”
Montana knows very little about this year’s Blue Devil team since he was unable to see any games last year. He does have JV coach Phil Welch as a resource.
“Phil is a big help because he was around the program last year,” Montana said.
Just from the eyeball test at Montana’s first practice on Monday, he said, “I think we have OK size and some OK athleticism.”
He will get a better look at the Blue Devils on Saturday at noon when they host the Argyle (New York) High School Scots in a scrimmage.
A little known fact about Montana: He spent a few summers with Circus Smirkus as the cook for the performers.
While the Poultney boys basketball team stays home Saturday for its scrimmage, the Poultney girls hoop squad will be in Bennington for a scrimmage at Mount Anthony that will also include Arlington, Proctor, Mount St. Joseph, Brattleboro and Burr and Burton Academy.
Poultney will play three 20-minute games against Brattleboro, Mount Anthony and Burr and Burton.
Over in Proctor, coach Jake Eaton was sending his team through fast-paced drills on this opening day.
“If you can play faster, play harder and play and be tougher than our opponents, we will be in good shape,” Eaton told the Phantoms. “It is all just a mindset.”
The Phantoms have a great turnout by Division IV standards with 19 on hand for Monday’s practice.
The Phantoms will scrimmage Mill River on Friday and Mount St. Joseph the following Wednesday. Then, they will open the season on Dec. 10 when the Phantoms host the Bob A Tournament. Their first-round opponent will be Twinfield.
“I think Twinfield will be one of the best in Division IV,” Eaton said.
The Proctor girls basketball team opens its season the next day at 1 p.m. at White River Valley.
There is a father-daughter coaching combo at West Rutland this season. Carl Serrani returns as the girls varsity basketball coach and his daughter Ali Serrani Mitchell takes the reins of the boys team.
“We are very young and have very limited varsity experience,” Mitchell said.
That is why her emphasis on the team’s only scrimmage against Otter Valley will be on “getting them to play together.”
Westside’s scrimmage with Otter Valley will be on Dec. 7. Carl Serrani takes his girls squad to Burr and Burton for a scrimmage that day.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.