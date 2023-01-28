BRANDON — Wrestling is family. Family is wrestling.
Colton DeLong and his twin sister Paityn DeLong were 300 miles apart on Saturday but each knew the results of the other's wrestling matches nearly as soon as they were over.
After Colton had won his first two matches at the Otter Valley Invitational, he knew that Paityn had won her first match in a women's tournament in Easton, Pennsylvania. Paityn went on to win her next match and then dropped a very competitive affair her third time on the mat.
"We are very close. We always have been and always will be," Colton said.
Being the senior year, Colton is very serious about winning a state championship.
"I am going for that state title. I am going to leave it all on the mat," Colton said.
The family theme was evident before the 15-team event began. Every team posed for one large photo in support of Fair Haven coach Scott Shaddock who was recovering from open heart surgery.
The feeling of family runs through one of he strongest Otter Valley wrestling teams in several years.
It was exciting for the Otters to strut their stuff behind a large home crowd.
"It's great. All of your family and friends are here. It's a little more pressure," Otter Valley sophomore Lincoln Wilcox said.
"We are one big happy family," Wilcox's teammate Tucker Babcock said. "We hang out together outside of wrestling and we push each other in practice."
Wilcox and Babcock will attend a wrestling camp together in Pennsylvania for the second summer in a row.
Wilcox said the biggest lesson he took away from camp is to focus.
"The most important thing is to focus on the small details. That is how matches are won," he said.
Stevens High School's (Claremont, New Hampshire) Colby Shepard does not always have the luxury of the family aspect of wrestling the way that the Otters or the DeLong twins do.. Shepard, you see, is a one-man team for Stevens.
"When I go to a tournament, I have nobody to work with," Shepard said.
"But I think that has helped me to get an even better work ethic."
Newport High School is only 10 miles down the road from Stevens. Shepard does get to practice with the Tigers, but Newport has a small team of only three wrestlers. He also crosses the Connecticut River into Vermont to work out with the Springfield High wrestlers from time to time.
"The wrestling community has been welcoming," said Stevens coach Joe Shepard, Colby's father.
Wilcox, a sophomore who transferred to Otter Valley from Fair Haven, is serious about the sport and wrestling in college is among his plans.
Wilcox spent time working out with one-on-one drills with Jared Costa. a former assistant coach at Castleton and a two-time All-Region wrestler while a Castleton student.
Costa is now an assistant wrestling coach at Ferrum College in Virginia.
Paityn DeLong is one of a number of female high school wrestlers in Vermont. They have new opportunities opening up for them as more colleges continue to add women's wrestling as a varsity sport.
It's DeLong's plan to wrestle at the next level and she has made several campus visits.
Springfield coach Don Beebe's Cosmos have two females on the team, Abbigale Williams and Kaylee Moore.
"They just started this year. Both have gotten some wins under their belt. They always show up for practice and always work hard," Beebe said.
This is the second year that the State Duals will be held and this time they are coming to Springfield's Dressel Gymnasium on Feb. 11.
"That is really cool. We don't have a ton of meets at home," said Springfield's Cole Wright who had a strong performance on Saturday.
They are excited in Cosmos Land about hosting a big event just as the Otters and their fans were on Saturday.
After OV's Simon Martin won a match on Saturday by deploying a half nelson, he was already thinking ahead to the prospects for the strong Otter Valley team in the postseason.
"I think we have a chance to do something at States, if not win," Martin said.
Winning a state title would mean dethroning Mount Anthony. The Patriots have won a national record 33 consecutive state championships.
But the gap appears to be closing. The Patriots had to win the 2022 title by overcoming a lead by Spaulding. Mount Anthony's score was 217.5 to 212 for the Crimson Tide.
It was Mount Anthony's closest call at a state meet since 1991.
Otter Valley and many other teams would love to be the ones that end the incredible streak.
Note: Story will be updated after official results are available.
