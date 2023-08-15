When I think about some of the moments in Vermont golf this summer, family is something that really comes to mind.
Golf is a close-knit sport. It’s one that parents pass on to their children. It’s one siblings can bond over and push each other to improve on each time they take the course.
You can see countless examples of what the sport means to those that compete in it and how much family factors into that.
I think about the photo that the VGA posted earlier in the week of Rutland Country Club’s Max Major and his older brother Samuel Major embracing after Max finally broke through for a VGA major victory when he won the Mid-Amateur title on Sunday.
You could see the emotion and the weight of that hug in that moment. It popped through the screen.
This was something Max Major had been knocking on the door of for years. Many top-five finishes and multiple runner-ups in big tournaments, his moment was coming, and on Sunday, it came.
I’m sure having his brother, who also competed in the Mid-Am this weekend, caddy for him as he chased down that elusive brass ring had to mean the world to him. I’m sure the feeling was mutual between brothers.
I think about other sibling connections that permeated the summer golf scene like that of the Duffy family.
Teegan Duffy had established herself as one of the best up-and-coming Junior golfers in the state over the last handful of years.
At this year’s Women’s Amateur, she showed she’s more than just a top Junior golfer, she’s one of the best women’s golfers in the state, period, finishing in the top five of the Women’s Am at Mount Anthony Country Club.
She got to go on that run with her younger brother Ronan by her side as her caddy, which had to be cool for both of them.
I followed along with Duffy’s group on the first day and you could tell how in sync they were. Ronan is a standout Junior golfer in his own right and it won’t be long until he’s old enough to start making waves in the big tournaments like his older sister.
In that tournament, Duffy was in a tight battle with Kaylie Porter for the Junior crown that Porter ended up winning. Porter’s father is Ryan Porter, who was the 2020 Mid-Amateur champion, and he was there to watch his daughter chase down the lead group that day in Bennington. Just like Kaylie was there for him this week when he was knocking off higher seeds in the Mid-Am, en route to a trip to the semifinals of the match play tournament.
Country Club of Barre’s Bryson Richards was busy winning his second Vermont Amateur title in three years on his home course in July.
A month earlier, he was giving back to his dad Pete, serving as his caddy in an Amateur qualifier at Neshobe Golf Club in Brandon
Pete did qualify that day, joining his sons Bryson and Riley Richards. Having a former Amateur champion on the bag couldn’t have hurt his cause.
You can’t talk about family and golf without talking about the Politano family. It’s part of the familial makeup of the Brandon natives.
At this year’s Women’s Am, defending champion Mia Politano had her mother Erika by her side the whole way as her caddie. You don’t get much better mother-daughter bonding than that.
It’s common for the Politano clan to be there for each other in big tournaments. Mia and younger brother Lucas often caddie for each other.
It’s a way give back to those that have helped cultivate their love for golf.
That’s something we see a lot in Vermont golf.
